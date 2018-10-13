Onboard the world's longest flight (Singapore Airlines)

SINGAPORE – Singapore Airlines reclaimed its bragging rights as operator of the world's longest flight this week as it re-launched nonstop service between Singapore and the Newark Liberty International Airport near New York City.

Singapore Airlines previously held the crown with the same route until 2013, when it was canceled. Now, with new Airbus A350s in its fleet, Singapore is back on the route. It launched the service Thursday with the first flight from Singapore.

On Friday, the inaugural nonstop departure for Singapore left from Newark. The aircraft and its 161 passengers completed the 9,535-mile route about an hour quicker than its 18-hour, 30-minute scheduled time.

Now that it's back, the new Singapore-Newark flight shaves hours off most of the current connecting options for flights between Singapore and the New York City area.



It's a welcome change for regulars of the route like Bill Rosenthal, a publishing executive from New York City. Rosenthal began flying the route back in 2006 during Singapore Airlines' previous run on the route that ended in 2013. Rosenthal says he's lost count of how many times he's done it, but he estimates he averages three to four visits per year.



When Singapore discontinued the route, he went back to the Singapore's longer, one-stop option that goes via Frankfurt.



“It's so much easier to get on the plane in New York, sit for a really long time, and then walk off the plane in Singapore,” he said as the flight ticked into its 14th hour somewhere over Chengdu, China. “I'll go right back to taking this flight on a regular basis,” he added.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

TODAY IN THE SKY: The world's 25 longest airline flights (story continues below)

World's 25 longest airline flights - 2018



While the flight was comprised of mostly business travelers like Rosenthal and media, there was no shortage of "avgeek"-types on the plane, too. Their reason for taking the flight? Because they could.



Nestled in the very last row of the airplane, Philip Lewis had an elaborate video setup.



“It's my first inaugural flight, and I want to film the full flight, especially this one. It's the longest one in the world,” he said. “I thought it would be a novelty.”



Lewis flew in from England just for the flight, taking another Singapore Airlines flight from Manchester, England, to Houston before flying to Newark.



It was a huge roll of the dice, considering that Lewis wasn't 100% positive that his row would even have a window. “It made me a bit nervous,” he said.



But luck came through for Lewis. Not only did he get his window, his seat was one of a handful that stood alone by itself in the very rear of the premium economy cabin. It even came with its own storage area that, as it turned out, was perfectly situated for the tripod.



The camera had been dutifully rolling since the aircraft pushed back over 16 hours ago.



“You just need two battery packs, 11 hours each, and a camera that can be constantly plugged in. And a 128 gigabyte card.”



“Hopefully it will be enough,” he said.

TODAY IN THE SKY: 'New airplane smell': Aboard a 24-hour Singapore Dreamliner delivery flight (story continues below)

Onboard Singapore Airlines' Boeing 787-10 'Dreamliner' delivery flight



Of course time isn't the only superlative on Friday's flight, the return flight of Singapore Airlines' re-launch of its record-setting Singapore-Newark route.

On board are 35 bottles of champagne and 60 bottles of wine -- 30 red and 30 white, according to Singapore Airlines Food and Beverage Director Anthony McNeil, who's also a chef.



In total, over two tons of catering and catering equipment was loaded onto the airplane, said McNeil.



While much of that weight is glassware and china, the rest is from all the food and beverage necessary to support a massive on-board menu.



Business-class menus offered choices between sous-vide cooked beef fillets with mushroom cream sauce, baked cheese-herb crusted halibut and an oriental chicken noodle soup, among others. Appetizers, two dessert choices, a fruit and cheese cart, and coffee and tea service rounded out the dining options.



Premium economy offered choices between pan-fried fish in a thai curry sauce, braised beef with roasted garlic and herb roasted chicken breast. And, just as in business class, fliers could choose among appetizers, desserts, bread, and coffee and tea service.



And in both cases, that's just what's available for lunch. Dinner, served around the twelve-hour mark, was equally as extensive.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Singapore Airlines unveils new cabin interior for Boeing 787-10 'Dreamliner' (story continues below)

Singapore Airlines' new cabin interior for Boeing 787-10 'Dreamliner'



And then of course there's snacking; the time-honored way of passing time on the ground and in the air alike.



According to McNeil, this meant offering more than just potato chips and chocolate bars. Instead, he says the carrier opted for more substantive and healthy items like noodle bowls, soups, and sandwiches.



“Often times the snacks fulfill a gap in the schedule, so when you look at the clock and there's still ten hours to go and you want something different to do rather than watch a movie, dining provides you a little bit of a release from the flight as well,” he said.

In total, McNeil said there were 480 different meal combinations offered on the flight.



“We have people that want to eat really simply, and we've got people that want to eat big filets and have a beautiful glass of wine,” said McNeil. “We need to cover a broad spectrum of passengers flying,” he said.



On this particular flight on this particular airplane -- the new "Ultra long-range" variant of the Airbus A350 -- there are only 161 passengers aboard. In part to save weight, the airline installed only 67 business class seats and 94 premium economy seats. There is no economy.



Both cabins features large TV screens that can access 1,200 hours of content; 200 more than normal Singapore flights. They also all have in seat power, WiFi, USB ports, storage, and small amenity kits.



Business class, however, has the added bonus of full lie flat seating.

ARCHIVES: Luxury seat wars: Singapore Airlines rolls out swanky new 'suites' (story continues below)

Singapore Airlines: Swanky suites highlight Airbus a380 cabin overhaul

It is quite the journey for the crew as well. Seventeen total crew members share the time, split between four pilots and thirteen crew.



For Friday's lead pilot, Capt. Indranil Ray Chaudhury, the Newark inaugural was almost too good to be true.



“It's the coolest thing you can ever do,” said Chaudry during a break in his duties. “I love to fly, but you don't often get an opportunity like this: brand new aircraft, inaugural, flying over the poles? It's a dream!”



The route, which on Friday took the aircraft within miles of the north pole, presents some unique challenges for the pilots.



“As soon as you enter the polar route, you have to fly on true heading,” said Chaudhury. While pilots often use magnetic headings to determine location and direction, magnet-based compasses will often produce erratic, unpredictable results in the polar regions.



There's also the question of where you can land the airplane in the event of an emergency. With nothing buy sea ice and remote Arctic islands, there isn't much to choose from. Typically twin-engine jets are only approved to divert to airports up to 180 minutes, or three hours away. But the sheer remoteness warrants the need to extend that to airports up to 240 minutes away.



“You need special approval from the regulators”, said Chaudhury.



In fact the flight often passes so far away from civilization that the airline installed a specialized closet just in case someone passes away before the crew can land.



Fear not, though; the airline says it has yet to be put into use.

TODAY IN THE SKY: The world's new No. 1 airline for 2018 is ... (story continues below)

Skytrax ranks the world's top airlines for 2018 (see the top 20)



It is not the first time the two cities have been connected. Singapore flew the route starting in 2004, making it the undisputed long-haul king. The flights were operated with the Airbus A340-500, then one of the only airplanes capable of flying such a distance. While regulars of the route loved it, the jet's four gas-guzzling engines and very limited passenger load of only about 100 made it financially unsustainable. Singapore canceled the route in November 2013.



But the introduction of Airbus' new two-engine A350-900 "ULR" made the resumption of the route possible.



The jet is technically a derivative, or sub-species if you will, of Airbus’ already popular A350 line of aircraft. The wide-body jet was first delivered in 2014, designed with long-haul flying in mind. Currently offered in two major models, the -900 and the -1000, the jets carrying between 250 and 350 passengers, depending on how each airline chooses to configured it. The ULR variant is based off of the A350-900.



Both are made of lightweight composite materials and utilize the latest in engine technology.



Airbus says passengers will notice the aircraft’s wide cabins, high ceilings, and extra-large windows.



“You’ll notice the quieter cabin as soon you take off,” Airbus spokesperson Sean Lee during a pre-flight interview.



Lee says the cabin is five decibels quieter on average compared to competing aircraft.



“This makes it easier to relax or sleep without the need for noise-cancelling headphones or ear-plugs,” said Lee.



In addition, the jet’s carbon-fiber composite build enables airlines to set the cabin altitude to the equivalent of 6,000 feet -- more comfortable to humans than the equivalent of 8,000 feet found on most airplanes. The result means more humidity inside the cabin, leaving flyers feeling less dry and worn out during -- and after -- a long flight.

There also are the changes that the passengers won’t notice.

Airbus says the jet carries an extra 24,000 litres (about 6,300 gallons) of fuel over its standard A350 jet, good for an impressive total of 165,000 litres (about 43,500 gallons).



Other changes including extending the jet’s wingtips and to help eek out every last ounce of performance.



The changes result in a jet that is capable of flying up to 11,100 statute miles and stay aloft for more than 20 hours, making the resumed Singapore-Newark flight possible for the plane.



At present Singapore is the only airline to have ordered the ULR variant of the A350, wich seven on order. But Airbus' Lee says several other airlines are considering the aircraft.



As more of the specialized airplanes enter Singapore's fleet, the airline will use the jet to relaunch another U.S. route -- Singapore-Los Angeles -- in November. That flight will be a comparatively short 8,770 miles.



Both routes are the latest salvos in what has become the era of the ultra-long-haul flight. Qatar Airways last year launched what has now fallen to the second-longest flight on earth, a 9,032 mile connection between Doha, Qatar, and Auckland, New Zealand. Qantas claims third place with its new, 9,010-mile journey between Perth, in western Australia, and London. That service began earlier this year, the first ever regularly scheduled airline flight to operate nonstop between Australia and Europe.



As long flights have proliferated, routes now don't even break the top ten without flying about 8,400 miles -- roughly 16 hours of flight time.



For all the hoopla of the Newark-Singapore relaunch, however, none of today's top-ten longest routes have yet to hold a candle to the longest scheduled nonstop flights in history, at least when measured by time.



That record was set sixty-one years ago in 1957, says John Hill, Assistant Director of the SFO Museum in San Francisco.



“Pan American Airways started nonstop West Coast–Europe service with the Douglas DC-7C in 1957,” he said, a distance that was otherwise unheard of at the time.



TWA followed not long after with the Lockheed L-1649 Starliner, flying nonstop between San Francisco and London. The flight time, and this remains the undisputed record, often exceeding 23 hours, said Hill.



While elaborate meals and ample space were common in that era of air service, it wasn't always a pleasant ride. Unable to fly as high as today's jetliners, long-range aircraft of the day often had to fly through rough weather -- instead of over it -- making for a bumpy ride. Add in four large piston engines, those planes also were much noisier.



But even then, there was an option to upgrade. The cost to upgrade to a fully reclining sleeper seat? A whopping $50 -- or about $437 when adjusted for inflation -- on the Pan American flights, according to Hill.





TODAY IN THE SKY: Milestone! Airbus just delivered its 10,000th aircraft

Behind the scenes: Airbus' A350 final assembly line

Passengers check in for the world's longest flight, Singapore Airlines Flight 21. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018.

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special to USA TODAY

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com