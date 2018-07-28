Twitter fawned over a picture the San Francisco California Highway Patrol (CHP) tweeted Saturday of a highway patrolman holding a baby deer he saved from the forest fires raging across Northern California.

In the photo, the deer is sticking its tongue out, giving the police officer a thank you "kiss." The tweet had already been liked almost 300 times and retweeted over 100 times as of Saturday at 5:00 p.m., just hours after it was posted.

"Not sure we know what we’re doing in this pic but baby deer pulled from fires and turned over to rescue org. God speed @CAL_FIRE and all other agencies providing mutual aid. You are truly the Bravest," the law enforcement agency tweeted.

CHPs across California have deployed patrolman to help Californians evacuate from the fires started Monday night by a vehicle in Whiskeytown, California. Thursday night, the fires exploded, expanding past the Sacramento River and into Redding, California 250 miles north of San Francisco. At least 500 homes, businesses and other structures have been destroyed by the flames, and five people have died.

City cops in the country! SF CHP deployed to the #CARR fires in Redding. Not sure we know what we’re doing in this pic but baby deer pulled from fires and turned over to rescue org. God speed @CAL_FIRE and all other agencies providing mutual aid. You are truly the Bravest. pic.twitter.com/husveKt7iP — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) July 28, 2018

CHPs across the state have also been using social media to communicate with California residents about evacuation plans.

🚨🔥CARR FIRE EVACUATION UPDATE 🚨🔥



This is for CITY OF REDDING RESIDENTS.



Currently these areas in the City of Redding are under mandatory evacuation orders:



All neighborhoods off Quartz Hill Road between... https://t.co/95ObUOtswH — CHP Redding (@CHPRedding) July 27, 2018

Many Twitters users flocked to the photo to check out the rescue.

Awe that is so sweet. Baby deer 🦌 is thankful. — CaliGal (@NdoradoNorma) July 28, 2018

Look at that little thank you kiss! — Ascadian (@Ascadian1776) July 28, 2018

Frightened boo is grateful!🙏🏽💗🙏🏽 — Robert Enck (@astro_puppy) July 28, 2018

Others wanted to thank the patrolman for saving the deer from the wildfire.

Thank you for your kindness. — Andrée (@MissAndree2U) July 28, 2018

Thanks for saving the doe ❤️ — Newsy ◢ ◤ (@usaphotodude) July 28, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com