An Ohio teen who had been reported missing more than a year ago after the shooting death of his father has been found, according to local reports.

Jacob Caldwell, 15, was last seen Aug. 21, 2017, several days after he witnessed the murder of his father, Robert Caldwell, reports local TV station WHIO.

Jacob Caldwell's mother, Tawnny Caldwell, has been charged with murder in connection with her ex-husband's death.

During a news conference, Michael Brown, police chief with the Sugarcreek Township (Ohio) Police Department, said they received a tip Monday on Jacob Caldwell after new billboards were put up to help locate the teen, reports ABC affiliate WKEF-TV.

The tip led police to a home in Miami Township, Ohio, where Jacob Caldwell was found with four other adults Monday night. Brown said the adults were friends of Jacob's mother, reports local station WDTN-TV.

Jacob Caldwell did not appear to be held against his will, reports WHIO. "We always felt that he was fine," said Brown. "We had a really strong feeling that it was a family member who was involved in him being missing."

The four adults found with Jacob Caldwell are being interviewed and could face charges, reports WDTN.

Six people including Robert Caldwell's ex-wife have been charged in connection with his murder in August 2017. Sterling Roberts, Tawnny Caldwell's boyfriend, is accused of shooting Robert Caldwell. Roberts is currently in custody in South Carolina. Four other people were charged with helping Roberts obtain a gun illegally.

Two other children who were a part of Robert and Tawnny Caldwell's relationship are being cared for by their father's family, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

