Omarosa Manigault Newman said she has many secretly recorded tapes from her time inside the White House and she'll hand them over to special counsel Robert Mueller if asked.

Appearing Monday night on MSNBC's "Hardball," she said she'd be willing to cooperate with Mueller and his investigators.

"If his office calls again, anything they want, I'll share," Newman told host Chris Matthews, appearing to indicate that Mueller's office had called her before.

She didn't elaborate what interactions she may have had with Mueller's office in the past. Mueller is leading the Justice Department's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. His probe is looking into whether the president sought to obstruct justice in that inquiry.

Newman's appearance was the latest in a string for her book, "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House." She has publicly released some of her secretly recorded tapes, including one of her being fired by Chief of Staff John Kelly.

The former director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison has made a variety of salacious, but unverified, claims against the president, both in her book and on her media tour.

She says she was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement and offered a job on Trump's campaign to keep quiet.

A copy of the apparent agreement was made public by The Washington Post. President Donald Trump appeared to admit she was approached about an agreement but claimed Newman signed the non-disclosure.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Manigault Newman was likely asked to sign the same non-disclosure agreement she signed as a contestant on Trump’s television show, "The Apprentice," and as a campaign and presidential transition staffer.

“Any time you’re employed by Trump you’re going to sign one,” said Spicer, who is publishing his own White House memoir titled "The Briefing." “All she’s being asked to do is do the same thing she did the last three times she held a position with him.”

The Trump administration required at least some aides to sign an NDA, but White House attorneys privately acknowledged they were unenforceable, according to a report in The New York Times earlier this year. The agreements, unnamed officials told the Times, were intended to placate a president wrestling with a barrage of leaks.

Wacky Omarosa already has a fully signed Non-Disclosure Agreement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Newman also claims that she personally heard a tape of Trump using the N-word while filming The Apprentice. While she didn't make a recording of the tape, she said she had a conversation with Lara Trump, the wife of the president's son, Eric, talking about the tape.

"She wasn't surprised," she told MSNBC. "She was just kind of in damage control mode."

When asked about whether she thought the president should be impeached, she said: "At this point, yes."

Contributing: John Fritze, Gregory Korte

