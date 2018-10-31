Today's subject line: President Donald Trump tweeting a jab at Paul Ryan over the latter's assertion that Trump "cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order," a claim with which many legal experts agree.

It's been a scary and terrifying day in politics — and no, it has nothing to with Halloween. But first as always: Join our Facebook group. Get your friends to subscribe. And keep up with the latest.

Trump doubles down on birthright citizenship

“Paul Ryan should be focusing on holding the Majority rather than giving his opinions on Birthright Citizenship, something he knows nothing about! Our new Republican Majority will work on this, Closing the Immigration Loopholes and Securing our Border!” (sic)

So said Trump Wednesday afternoon in a tweet aimed at fellow Republican leader Paul Ryan, who described Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship as unconstitutional the day prior.

Look, between this and the 15,000 troops Trump wants to send to the border to halt a caravan of men, women and children fleeing poverty, Trump really wants voters focused on immigration.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Tweet of the day

A tweet from @TomNamako.

Twitter / @TomNamako

Buzzfeed's Tom Namako's tweeted Trump's reply that he "wouldn’t be surprised" if a lie that George Soros funded the migrant caravan were true. A false conspiracy theory that Soros, a Jewish immigrant and billionaire liberal philanthropist, is paying migrants has been peddled by Trump's son and members of Congress. Soros was also targeted with a pipe bomb mailed to him by Cesar Sayoc, who also entertained conspiracy theories about Soros.

Looking forward to the midterms? Millennials aren't, but Kim Jong Un may be

Leaders of North Korea, China and Iran might be glued to their screens during next week's midterm elections, hoping for a hint that Trump — and his foreign policies — might fade. Trump's White House has balked at international agreements and slapped on heaps of tariffs, making this election particularly meaningful across the globe. Meanwhile, #ThoseDangMillennials just can't even with this whole voting thing: Only a third of 18 to 34-year-olds in a new poll say they'll definitely vote.

Elsewhere in politics

Thanks for reading

And thanks for not dressing up children as Trump and Omarosa, as did "The View."

Kids also offered their take on President Trump, Omarosa and her tape recorder as part of the Halloween festivities on "The View."

Lorenzo Bevilaqua, ABC

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com