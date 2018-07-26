Jim Jordan's a big-time conservative in the House, and he wants to upend the chamber's pecking order. On Thursday, Jordan said he's running for House speaker, a direct challenge to the presumed front-runner for that gig: House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

What that means: Hardliners like Jordan are fed up and think GOP leaders (read: McCarthy) have shirked from President Trump's promises.

“There’s been a lot of frustration about the way this place has been run," Jordan told USA TODAY.

The timing's not ideal. A scandal swept up Jordan this month from Ohio State University after several ex-wrestlers accused Jordan of ignoring sexual abuse claims while a wrestling coach at the school.

Shadow banning: Everyone's Googling it

Trump on Thursday took to Twitter to take on ... Twitter.

"Twitter 'SHADOW BANNING' prominent Republicans," Trump said, employing his signature Sporadic Capitalization™. "Not good. We will look into this discriminatory and illegal practice at once!"

Twitter was reportedly limiting the visibility of prominent Republicans in drop-down search results. The social media platform promised changes, saying the accounts may have gotten caught by algorithms that promote "healthy conversation." (A user repeatedly mentioning someone who doesn't follow them might see less traction in search results, Twitter said, but not because of their political views.)

It was not clear how Twitter, a private platform, had broken any laws, per Trump's claim.

Lightening Rod of controversy

Members of the House Freedom Caucus (co-founded by Jim Jordan) made moves Wednesday toward the impeachment of Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general they claim failed to fork over documents tied to the Russia investigation. With articles of impeachment filed, it remained unclear whether the measure would hit the House floor for a vote. Rosenstein's overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry into Russia's possible ties to the Trump campaign. The odds, however, remain slim: An executive branch employee – other than a president – hasn't been impeached in 122 years.

Elsewhere in politics:

