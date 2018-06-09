Worries over President Donald Trump's fitness for office existed from day one: Anytime a guy who bragged about groping women on tape moves into the White House, there are bound to be concerns.

But allegations of Trump's incompetence grew louder and more credible this week: The one-two punch of journalist Bob Woodward's new book and an anonymous op-ed from an administration official described staffers secretly working to thwart Trump, claims mirrored in last month's book from former staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman.

All that corroboration sets the stage for special counsel Robert Mueller's upcoming report on Trump's campaign and Russia. And it makes its conclusions that much harder for Trump to deny.

This is OnPolitics Today.

Trump really, really, really wants to know who wrote that op-ed

Trump hit the Twitters hard Wednesday evening, demanding the "gutless" senior official who wrote The New York Times' anonymous op-ed be identified "for national security purposes." If he wants any help with that, he shouldn't ask Paul Ryan: The House speaker doesn't see Congress investigating the unknown official. Meanwhile, a line of Trump officials began forming, from Secretary of Energy Rick Perry (remember him?) to Vice President Mike Pence, denying any involvement with the editorial. First lady Melania Trump issued her own condemnation of the piece, lamenting that "people with no names are writing our nation's history."

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Kavanaugh's confirmation looks inevitable

A barrage of questions around Trump's Russia-related woes weren't able to knock Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh off his game Thursday, even amid a third day of wild protests at his Senate hearing. Democrats questioned whether Trump hand-picked Kavanaugh to protect him if a case involving the president hits the court. “I am one not afraid at all, through my record of 12 years, to invalidate executive power," Kavanaugh said. When a court blocks a president's action, he said, "that is the final word." Democrats, appearing resigned to an upcoming confirmation, vowed to publicize documents on Kavanaugh's views regarding abortion and racial profiling.

Elsewhere in politics

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com