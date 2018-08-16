President Donald Trump likes trucks! See the photo above, and even this book! They are big and strong and haul objects. But perhaps more than trucks, Trump likes big military parades that say, "Pay attention, world, we are big and strong!" Trump saw such a parade such a parade last year in Paris with fast jets, ponies and big tanks — oh my! Trump would very much like a parade like that, he said

And now he will get one of his very own! And it may only cost Americans $92 million, over 600 percent more than the original estimate! So a Pentagon official told the Associated Press. Plans and costs may change, the Defense Department told USA TODAY, but one thing is certain: Balloons depicting Trump as a crying baby may be flying in America, but this parade will make Trump a very happy president — no matter the cost — thanks to taxpayers!

But when will the parade take place? It's hard to say! Amid Thursday's reports of the parade's climbing cost estimates, a Pentagon official said the parade would be pushed back from Nov. 10 to sometime in 2019.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

This is OnPolitics Today: Subscribe here. Beep beep!

Omarosa's latest tape: Laura Trump and a cushy job offer

Omarosa Manigault Newman dropped her latest tape Thursday of a phone call featuring Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law and a top campaign official, offering to pay her $15,000 a month for a "flexible" campaign job if agreed to only speak positively about her time working at the White House. Omarosa called it an attempt to "silence" her with cash. Lara Trump, in a statement, reportedly called the tape a "fraud" while admitting she did offer Omarosa the job.

Trump itching to sue opioid makers

Trump on Thursday asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to sue companies selling opioids and to look into legal actions to halt drug trafficking from China and Mexico, whom he accused of “sending their garbage and killing our people.” The lawsuit copies a method used by dozens of cities across the nation struggling to stem surging overdose deaths in their communities. About 72,000 Americans died from drug overdoses last year, the Centers for Disease Control reported — 10 percent more than in 2016.

Elsewhere in politics

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com