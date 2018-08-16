Restaurants with stunning scenic views
In Asheville, N.C., The Omni Grove Park Inn offers scenic dining with Blue Ridge Mountain views at its Sunset Terrace.
At The Westin Peachtree Plaza, Atlanta, Sun Dial Restaurant boasts sweeping views over the city from massive dining room windows.
The revolving restaurant features 360-degree views from the 73rd floor of the hotel.
The Rainbow Room offers stunning views of the Manhattan skyline from the 65th floor of 30 Rock, with brunch served on Sundays.
Step outside for a view from Bar SixtyFive on weeknights.
Boston's Top of the Hub restaurant offers sweeping views from the 52nd floor of the Prudential Tower.
At the Hyatt Regency Houston in Texas, Spindletop is the city's only revolving rooftop restaurant.
Enjoy seafood and southwest fare from executive chef Frank Majowicz while overlooking the city.
In Portsmouth, R.I., 15 Point Road offers views of Sakonnet River from the dining room.
15 Point Road's dishes match the beautiful views, garnished here with edible flowers and herbs.
Pair views of Murrell's Inlet with fresh seafood at the upscale restaurant.
In Garden City, S.C., Gulfstream Café offers stunning sunset views.
In Milwaukee, Harbor House has indoor and outdoor dining with views of Lake Michigan.
Dine on fresh seafood, steak or brunch at Harbor House.
Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck offers 360-degree views over Dallas from the 50th floor of Reunion Tower.
The restaurant revolves at an elevation of 560 feet and serves Asian fare.
In Mesa, Ariz., The Patio at Las Sendas serves American fare with al fresco seating and aerial views over the Phoenix Valley.
In Oklahoma City, Okla., Vast restaurant offers views from the 49th floor of Devon Tower.
Dine on a modern American lunch or dinner, or enjoy a drink in the lounge with aerial views over Oklahoma City.
In Savannah, Ga., Pearl's Saltwater Grille pairs views of Herb River with seafood and Southern fare.
Top of the World Restaurant boasts 360-degree views from the 106th floor of Las Vegas' Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower. The restaurant completes a revolution every 80 minutes.
Seafood chain Chart House offers views from 750 feet above San Antonio, Texas.
The restaurant revolves at the top of the Tower of the Americas.
Flagstaff House sits high above Boulder, Colo. on Flagstaff Mountain.
Flagstaff House’s patio gives diners a chance to look down upon Boulder, Colo.
In Yonkers, N.Y., Xaviars X20 on the Hudson offers waterfront views on the Hudson River just north of New York City.
OpenTable has introduced Seating Options, which lets diners choose where they will sit at a restaurant.
OpenTable has become more open with its seating.

The website for making online restaurant reservations is rolling out a new feature called Seating Options, which allows users to choose where they sit at the venue.

Diners will be able to choose seating at the bar, counter, at a table outside or other options depending on the layout of the place. They will not be able to pick the specific seat but will get to request which section they dine in. 

Order food, dine out, earn points from these hotels

OpenTable says the feature will benefit diners and restaurants alike. Diners will have more control over their experience. Restaurants will get more availability during peak dining times by putting into play seats that would often remain empty. Restaurants can categorize their floor plan as either standard, bar, high top, outdoor, or counter.

“With Seating Options, diners have the flexibility and freedom to make each dining experience exactly what they desire, whether it’s an awesome scene by the bar or a quiet spot outdoors”, Joseph Essas, chief technology officer at OpenTable, said in a written statement. “It’s also a powerful tool for restaurants, who can now offer diners even more choice, while maximizing every seat in the house.”

OpenTable names top hotel restaurants

Almost one-third or restaurants on OpenTable are using the new feature worldwide.

Diners will be able to use Seating Options, located within the GuestCenter section of OpenTable, on a desktop and on their Smartphones, on both the OpenTable iOS and Android apps.

“On busy nights, we’re always getting requests to reserve bar seats,” Lien Ta, managing partner of Here’s Looking At You restaurant in Los Angeles, said in a written statement. “Seating Options make it possible for more diners to find seats at our restaurant during peak hours and allows us to bring in guests who may have sought an alternative restaurant to dine at otherwise.”

50 highest grossing restaurants in America
The restaurant business is a tough one. The average lifespan of a restaurant is five years and by some estimates, up to 90% of new ones fail within the first year. There are, however, some very successful exceptions that manage to rake in millions of dollars a year. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed food service trade [&#8230;]
50. Beauty &amp; Essex &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: New York City, NY &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $16,308,810 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $85 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 191,505 &nbsp; &nbsp; This quirky place on Manhattan's trendy Lower East Side is a functioning pawn shop up front, filled with merchandise for sale — some of it genuinely pawned, some of it chosen second-hand by curator Lauren Kaminsky. Through a door at the back of the shop, though, is a bustling restaurant, complete with four dining rooms, two bars, and a lounge. &nbsp; &nbsp; The imaginative menu includes such mashups as tuna poke wonton tacos, Caesar toast with crispy chicken skin, and chile relleno empanadas. The restaurant — owned by Madison Square Garden Co.'s Tao Group, which is well-represented on this list (see No. 14, No. 7, No. 3, and No.1) — has siblings in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
49. Le Diplomate &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: Washington, DC &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $16,377,232 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $58 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 306,708 &nbsp; &nbsp; A skillfully recreated Parisian-style brasserie with a skylit terrace, this popular D.C. restaurant is part of the Philadelphia-based Starr Group, which operates 37 restaurants in New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Paris, as well as in the nation's capital and its hometown. The fare is mostly old-style French — oysters, pâté, salade niçoise, beef bourguignon, etc. — and there is an outdoor cart selling homemade ice creams and sorbets in nice weather. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: Hottest Businesses to Franchise in America
47. Quality Italian &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: New York, NY &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $16,529,915 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $90 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 171,713 &nbsp; &nbsp; Part of the Quality Branded group -- which has eight restaurants in New York City, one in Miami Beach, and a second Quality Italian in Denver -- Quality Italian serves modern Italian-American food. That translates to several varieties of crudo, homemade pastas (including agnolotti with dry-aged porterhouse), sausage and pepper garlic toast, and assorted steaks and chops, among other specialties. Quality Branded's principals are veteran restaurateur Alan Stillman (see No. 8) and his son Michael. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: States With the Most Gun Violence
46. Taste of Texas &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: Houston, TX &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $16,720,966 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $55 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 363,715 &nbsp; &nbsp; Opened in 1977, Taste of Texas is a landmark Houston steakhouse with a menu that includes eight cuts of steak -- all Certified Angus Beef -- seafood, and other steakhouse staples, as well as a range of appetizers, such as Texas quail bites and jalapeño stuffed shrimp. The restaurant also hosts a collection of museum-quality Texas historical artifacts, from Sam Houston's calling card to a Victorian-era gun rack to an assortment of pre-statehood Texas flags.
44. Aria Cafe &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: Las Vegas, NV &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $16,800,000 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $24 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 700,000 &nbsp; &nbsp; Open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., this casual café in the Aria Resort & Casino, with its terrazzo floors and sloping glass walls, offers diners everything from huevos rancheros to fish and chips, from a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato dipping sauce to a "secret sushi" menu.
42. Guy&#039;s American Kitchen &amp; Bar &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: New York, NY &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $17,000,000 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $43 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 406,000 &nbsp; &nbsp; Guy's — the guy in question being TV star and chef-restaurateur Guy Fieri — opened in late 2012 and was greeted with a now-legendary review by New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells. "Guy Fieri, have you eaten at your new restaurant…?" Wells asked. He went on to describe a cocktail that tasted like radiator fluid and formaldehyde, "deeply unlovable" nachos, and Awesome Pretzel Chicken Tenders that were "very far from awesome." That didn't stop a couple of million Fieri fans from lining up outside to sample his "off-the-hook" cooking over the next five years. They're not lining up anymore. Notwithstanding the restaurant's healthy annual sales, Fieri and his backers closed the place on Dec. 31, 2017 for reasons that were never explained.
39. Mon Ami Gabi &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: Las Vegas, NV &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $17,200,000 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $66 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 300,000 &nbsp; &nbsp; The Sin City outpost of this friendly French bistro, with locations also in the Chicago and Washington D.C. areas, is part of the Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You group. The classic French fare focuses on variations on steak frites, though many other choices are available. Breakfast and weekend brunch are also served, and there is an ample gluten-free menu. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: States Where Americans Are Paying the Most Taxes
38. Chicago Cut Steakhouse &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: Chicago, IL &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $17,200,000 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $85 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 210,000 &nbsp; &nbsp; Steakhouse veterans David Flom and Matthew Moore opened this busy steakhouse in 2010. It has proven popular with a wide range of sports stars as well as celebrities like actors Colin Farrell and John Cusack, who were presumably tempted by its bone-in prime rib, prime steaks, and fresh seafood -- and maybe even by its foot-long Kobe beef hot dog.
37. Founding Farmers &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: Washington, DC &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $17,243,194 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $35 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 571,078 &nbsp; &nbsp; This unique LEED Gold Certified establishment, which opened in 2008, is one of five restaurants -- four in the D.C. area, one in Pennsylvania -- owned primarily by more than 47,000 family farmers belonging to the North Dakota Farmers Union. Hundreds of farms involved supply raw materials to the restaurants. The fare is mostly home-style — skillet cornbread, fried green tomatoes, chicken pot pie, Yankee pot roast, pork chops — and there are numerous sandwiches and homemades pastas. Founding Farmers also serves proprietary "farm-to-still" rye whisky, gin, and Peruvian pisco brandy. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: Cities Where Crime Is Soaring in Every State
35. The Smith (Midtown) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: New York, NY f/c &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $17,450,000 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $44 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 395,911 &nbsp; &nbsp; Two locations of this "jack-of-all-trades" restaurant (as their website calls it) — out of four Smiths in New York City and two in Washington, D.C. — made this list (see No. 27). It's easy to see the appeal. The kitchen seems more concerned with satisfying cravings than breaking new ground. Thus: a raw bar, tomato soup, Caesar salad, ricotta gnocchi, lobster roll, two burgers, five steaks (with fries or field greens), spaghetti and meatballs as a Sunday special…. You get the idea. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: 100 Most Popular Musicians on Tour This Year!
18 / 50
34. Abe &amp; Louie&#039;s &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: Boston, MA &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $17,463,196 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $85 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 222,599 &nbsp; &nbsp; Abe & Louie's is an "add lobster tail to any entrée for $25" kind of place, as specified on the menu, heavy on corn-fed Midwestern prime steaks, chops, and seafood. Its parent company, the Tavistock Restaurant Collection, runs 18 restaurants in eight states, including a second Abe & Louie's in Boca Raton, Florida.
28. Sparks Steak House &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: New York, NY &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $18,150,000 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $90 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 210,000 &nbsp; &nbsp; "Little but the prices has changed at Sparks since it opened in 1966, and patrons like it that way," according to Restaurant Business. The menu is steakhouse-standard: shrimp cocktail, baked clams, spinach salad, extra-thick veal and lamb chops, lobster, swordfish, and of course steak. The wine list is immense and justly famous, and there are private rooms that can seat up to 250 people.
27. The Smith (Lincoln Square) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: New York, NY &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $18,950,000 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $43 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 530,802 &nbsp; &nbsp; Situated for success across the street from Lincoln Center, this branch of The Smith offers a menu that is almost identical to that at the Midtown version (see No. 5). That means straightforward fare, varied and, according to many reviews both professional and crowd-sourced, generally very good. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: 30 Worst Superhero Movies
26. Primehouse &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: Chicago, IL &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $19,200,000 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $98 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 200,000 &nbsp; &nbsp; From the time it was founded in 2006 until last year, this Chicago steakhouse — famous for its dry-aged beef in a city where wet-aging is more prevalent — was called David Burke's Primehouse. Burke, the celebrity chef who has opened and closed a number of restaurants in New York and elsewhere, actually left the place in 2014 but didn't take his name off it until last year. Despite its success, the restaurant, which is located in the James Hotel, closed on Dec. 9 and is scheduled to be reinvented soon as The James Kitchen + Bar.
24. Bazaar Meat by José Andrés &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: Las Vegas, NV &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $20,200,000 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $105 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 192,000 &nbsp; &nbsp; José Andrés is a phenomenon, a tireless champion of Spanish food, both traditional and avant-garde, and a globe-trotting food activist who has spearheaded hunger relief efforts in places like Haiti and Puerto Rico and was named one of Time magazine's most influential people for 2018. He is also a showman, well-suited to Las Vegas, where this carnivore's paradise offers an array of tartares, carpaccios, and cured meats; steaks galore, including Japanese Kobe; roast suckling pig (by special order); and, just for variety, caviar tasting flights and what the menu calls "meats from the sea" like whole turbot and grilled Maine lobster.
23. Carnevino Italian Steakhouse &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: Las Vegas, NV &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $20,400,000 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $182 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 112,000 &nbsp; &nbsp; Carnevino was part of the mostly-Italian restaurant group founded by Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich. It was known for its wide range of pastas and its veal, beef, lamb, and pork dishes. Following allegations of sexual misconduct against Batali earlier this year, Batali separated from the organization, and the group announced that it was closing its three Las Vegas restaurants this month, including this one. Carnevino shut down on July 23. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: 50 Best Cities for Singles
21. Buddakan &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: New York, NY &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $20,555,460 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $84 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 250,416 &nbsp; &nbsp; Another establishment owned by Philadelphia’s Starr Group, which has 36 eating places around America as well as one in Paris, Buddakan has been hailed as one of the most beautifully designed restaurants in New York City. The main dining room is illuminated with chandeliers that one critic described as being “as big as Volkswagens” hung from a ceiling and another called “as high as the Himalayas.” &nbsp; &nbsp; The menu is Asian-inspired, with a selection of dumplings and other dim sum, a Peking duck salad with sherry vinaigrette, Mongolian lamb chops, kung pao monkfish, and Dungeness crab sticky rice with Chinese broccoli among the choices. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: The Weirdest Fact About Every American President
20. Joe&#039;s Seafood, Prime Steak &amp; Stone Crab &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: Chicago, IL &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $21,200,000 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $80 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 265,000 &nbsp; &nbsp; The owners of Joe's Stone Crab, a Miami Beach institution dating from 1913, entered into a partnership with Richard Melman, founder of Chicago's Lettuce Entertain You restaurant group, in 2000 to open this popular Chicago extension of the original concept. Two more were subsequently launched, in Las Vegas and Washington, D.C., and all three are among &nbsp; &nbsp; the highest-grossing restaurants in the country (see No. 15 and No.17). &nbsp; &nbsp; Florida stone crab remains a staple of the menu, along with other fish and shellfish choices such as oysters Rockefeller, crispy fried shrimp, and grilled Alaskan halibut. Steaks include a rarely seen bone-in filet mignon.
18. Bottega Louie &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: Los Angeles, CA &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $21,720,463 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $35 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 729,612 &nbsp; &nbsp; This 255-seat restaurant in downtown Los Angeles has a gourmet market, patisserie, and café attached. Breakfast, weekend brunch, lunch, and dinner are served. Pizzas, pastas, small plates, such as gazpacho, Sicilian tuna crudo, meatballs marinara, etc., and a selection of main dishes are offered day and night. Yelp named Bottega Louie as one of the 30 L.A. restaurants worth a wait (reservations aren't accepted). A West Hollywood location is planned for 2019.
17. Joe&#039;s Seafood, Prime Steak &amp; Stone Crab &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: Las Vegas, NV &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $21,800,000 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $85 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 260,000 &nbsp; &nbsp; This spinoff has a menu that's almost identical to that at the Chicago original, but with prices slightly higher. The daily market card differs somewhat, especially in the choice of oysters. Restaurant Business notes that, while its name specifies prime steak, Joe's created a sriracha bacon burger for National Burger Month in May. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: America's 9 Poorest Presidents
15. Joe&#039;s Seafood, Prime Steak &amp; Stone Crab &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: Washington, DC &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $23,000,000 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $80 (est.) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 288,000 &nbsp; &nbsp; Prices at this outpost of Joe's in the nation's capital are slightly lower in many cases than at the parent restaurant in Chicago, but the menu is otherwise identical. There's a long "Cocktail Hour" daily, running from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and featuring signature drinks and half-price oysters on the half shell. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: The Net Worth of the American Presidents: Washington to Trump
13. Prime 112 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: Miami Beach, FL &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $23,100,000 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $120 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 193,000 &nbsp; &nbsp; Miami Beach-based Myles Restaurant Group operates four restaurants and a boutique hotel within a one-block radius in trendy South Beach. The group launched this place — which it describes as "the first modern steakhouse in the United States" — in 2004. &nbsp; &nbsp; The extensive menu includes a raw bar selection, more than 20 appetizers and salads -- including such unusual choices as truffle provolone fondue and pan-seared diver scallops with slow-braised wagyu short rib -- 15 different cuts and sizes of steak with 17 accompanying sauces and compound butters, 10 kinds of regular and sweet potatoes, 22 vegetable preparations, and a raft of "chef's compositions," from blackened local swordfish to chicken and waffles. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: America's 12 Wealthiest Presidents
12. Vandal &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: New York, NY &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $23,680,917 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $80 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 215,483 &nbsp; &nbsp; Another oversized restaurant complex from the Tao Group (see No. 50, No. 14, No. 7, No. 3, and No. 1), which has been majority-owned by the Madison Square Garden Co. since last year, Vandal eschews the Asian ambiance of the Tao restaurants themselves to feature what its website styles as "the art, architecture, and food of global culture." Graphics, multimedia works, and photographs by an international group of urban artists line the walls. It can be debated whether yellowtail crudo with blueberry and ginger, avocado toast with peas and radishes, or a 50-day-dry-aged 36-ounce tomahawk ribeye steak were "[i]nspired by street food from around the world," as the website puts it, but there is certainly a multi-cultural flavor to such dishes as roasted squash tostadas, shawarma salad, tortilla soup dumplings, and wild mushroom "street pizza."
11. Junior&#039;s (Times Square) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: New York, NY &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $23,972,978 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $24 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 950,000 &nbsp; &nbsp; Since the original was opened in 1950 in Brooklyn, Junior's has been famous for its New York-style cheesecake. The menu goes far beyond that, though, with a full deli-style selection of blintzes and potato pancakes, deli sandwiches (including four Reuben variations), burgers, and entrees, including brisket of beef and Hungarian beef goulash. Less in the deli mode are such appetizers as Thai ginger BBQ wings, disco fries, and seven barbecue shrimp, chicken, and ribs choices. When this first Junior's in Manhattan's Times Square neighborhood opened in 2006, according to the restaurant website, its "Brooklyn NY" sign confused would-be customers who thought they'd come out of the subway at the wrong stop. There's a newer Junior's four blocks north, as well as outposts at Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut and in Boca Raton, Florida. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: 75 Best Comedies of the 1980s
8. Smith &amp; Wollensky &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: New York, NY &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $25,961,337 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $100 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 296,723 &nbsp; &nbsp; Born in 1977, this classic steakhouse was named totally at random, with "Smith" and "Wollensky" chosen from a New York City phone book. The man behind it was Alan Stillman, who a dozen years earlier had created T.G.I. Fridays. He described the steakhouse originally as "the American version of the French restaurants I loved in France." Since its founding, Smith & Wollensky grew into a small chain, which today has nine venues around the country and one in London. In 2007, however, Stillman sold the company to the Patina Restaurant Group, keeping the Manhattan original for himself. &nbsp; &nbsp; Prime dry-aged steaks form the heart of the relatively restrained menu, but there are also such traditional dishes as Caesar salad, New England clam chowder, lemon pepper chicken, and Dover sole meunière. Wine lovers appreciate the thrice-yearly Wine Week promotion, which offers samples of 10 different wines with lunch or dinner for $20.
7. Lavo New York &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: New York, NY &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $26,822,655 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $85 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 200,000 &nbsp; &nbsp; The Tao Group (see No. 50, No. 14, No. 3, and No. 1) turns to Italy for inspiration for this restaurant and nightclub. Antique mirrors, reclaimed subway tiles, and old factory bricks frame the dining room. &nbsp; &nbsp; The menu offers a few surprises, but covers such basics as baked clams oreganato, Maine lobster cocktail, "The Meatball," an assortment of pizzas and pastas, chicken Marsala, and grilled red snapper with panzanella salad. The subterranean herringbone-tiled nightclub boasts a sunken dancefloor, raised VIP sections, and a multitude of LED screens. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: Hardest Colleges to Get Into in Every State
2. Joe&#039;s Stone Crab &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: Miami Beach, FL &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $37,243,159 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $80 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 316,000 &nbsp; &nbsp; Joe's founder Joe Weiss "discovered" stone crabs. He and his wife had opened a lunch stand in Miami Beach in 1913. In 1921, a visiting ichthyologist from Harvard brought him a sack of these crustaceans. At first, Joe thought nobody would eat them, but he tried boiling and then chilling them, and they were a hit. In 2000, Chicago's Let Us Entertain You restaurant group went into partnership with Weiss's descendents to open a hybrid called Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab (see No. 20 and No. 17), but the original remains a one-of-a-kind operation. &nbsp; &nbsp; Besides the signature claws -- fresh stone crabs are in season from October 15 to May 15 -- the large menu offers plenty of other seafood, including oysters, snapper and shrimp ceviche, crab cannelloni, potato-crusted mahi mahi, and even skirt steak tacos and steak frites. If you can't get to Joe's in person, the restaurant ships "Claws for Celebration" packages, featuring stone crab claws, the house mustard sauce, a cracking board, a mallet, cocktail forks, and bibs. Prices range from $138.95 for medium claws for two to $1,251.95 for jumbo claws for 10.
1. Tao Las Vegas &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Location: Las Vegas, NV &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Annual sales: $42,470,345 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. check: $90 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Meals served annually: 226,146 &nbsp; &nbsp; Installed in the Venetian Hotel, Tao Las Vegas encompasses a restaurant -- self-described as an "Asian bistro," but bigger than any bistro should be -- a 10,000-square-foot Thursday-through-Saturday nightclub, and a weekend poolside "beach club." The menu is similar to that at other Taos (see No. 3 and No. 14), with dim sum, sushi and sashimi, rice and noodle dishes, and various entrees. &nbsp; &nbsp; It's possible, however, that between its glamorous lounge, its beach club, and its nightclub — where celebrity sightings have included Madonna, Jay Z, Drake, Kim Kardashian, and Jamie Foxx — dinner here is almost beside the point. The Madison Square Garden Co., which bought a majority stake in the Tao Group in 2017, owns various entertainment venues in addition to sports teams and the Garden itself. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: Worst County to Live in Every State
