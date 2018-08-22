Dining out is all about the food but a stunning view can elevate the experience.
OpenTable, a provider of online restaurant reservations, has compiled a list of the 100 most scenic restaurants in the USA.
The company, part of Booking Holdings Inc., generated the list from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews.
The scenic restaurants are located in 25 states and Washington, D.C.
California topped the list with 28 scenic restaurants. Florida follow with 13. And New York came in third with seven.
The views ranged from oceanside vistas in Malibu to skyline sunsets in Brooklyn. The cuisines is as diverse, with menus focusing on Asian, French, Italian, Latin, Mediterranean and more.
“We know a memorable meal is as much about the ambiance as it is about the food,” Caroline Potter, OpenTable's chief dining officer, said in a written statement. "This year’s list represents an immense variety of restaurants that not only offer an exceptional meal but also feature breathtaking views that enhance the experience for locals and travelers alike.”
The list is based on reviews of more than 28,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. collected between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018.
The 100 most scenic restaurants in the USA, according to OpenTable and listed in alphabetical order, are:
- Altius – Pittsburgh
- Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro – Milwaukee
- The Bay House – Naples, Florida
- Beachcomber Cafe – Crystal Cove – Newport Coast, California
- Bertrand at Mister A's – San Diego
- The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard – Canton, Ohio
- Black Bass Hotel – Lumberville, Pennsylvania
- Blue Moon Fish Co. – Fort Lauderdale
- Blue Ridge – Asheville, North Carolina
- The Boathouse – Lake Buena Vista, Florida
- The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing – Richmond
- Boat House Waterfront Dining – Tiverton, Rhode Island
- Boatyard – Fort Lauderdale
- Carrol's Creek Cafe – Annapolis
- Catch LA – West Hollywood, California
- Chart House Restaurant – Lake Tahoe, Nevada
- Chart House Restaurant – Weehawken, New Jersey
- Chicago Cut Steakhouse – Chicago
- Clinkerdagger – Spokane, Washington
- Columbia Restaurant – SandKey – Clearwater, Florida
- Dauphin's – Mobile, Alabama
- Different Pointe of View – Phoenix
- Duke's – San Diego
- Duke's – Malibu
- Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas
- El Five – Denver
- Elements at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort – Paradise Valley, Arizona
- EPIC Steak – San Francisco
- Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, California
- Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck – Dallas
- Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar – Charleston, South Carolina
- Four Winds Steakhouse – Wills Point, Texas
- Gaonnuri – New York
- Geoffrey's Restaurant – Malibu
- George's Ocean Terrace – San Diego
- The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach – Pensacola, Florida
- Greens Restaurant – San Francisco
- Harbor House – Milwaukee
- Honu Seafood and Pizza – Lahaina, Hawaii
- Il Fornaio – Coronado, California
- Iridescence – Detroit
- Island Prime – San Diego
- Jake's Del Mar – Del Mar, California
- Joe Muer Seafood – Detroit
- Kaluz Restaurant – Fort Lauderdale
- The Lakehouse – Bay Shore, New York
- La Mar by Gaston Acurio – Miami
- Latitudes on Sunset Key – Key West
- Legal Harborside – Floor 1 Restaurant and Market – Boston
- The Lobster – Santa Monica
- Lobster Shop South – Tacoma, Washington
- Lone Eagle Grille – Incline Village, Nevada
- Mama's Fish House – Paia, Hawaii
- The Marine Room – San Diego
- Mariposa – Sedona
- Mastro's Ocean Club – Newport Beach, California
- Mastro's Ocean Club – Malibu
- The Mill House – Waikapu, Hawaii
- Mon Ami Gabi – Las Vegas – Main Dining Room – Las Vegas
- Monterey Bay Fish Grotto – Mt. Washington – Pittsburgh
- The Mooring Restaurant – Newport, Rhode Island
- The Ocean House Restaurant – Cape Cod – Dennis Port, Massachusetts
- Ophelia's on the Bay – Sarasota
- Orchids at Halekulani – Honolulu
- Oyster Loft – Pismo Beach, California
- Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff – Cardiff–By–The–Sea, California
- Parc – Philadelphia
- Perch LA – Los Angeles
- Peter Shields Inn – Cape May, New Jersey
- Pier W – Cleveland
- The Pink Door – Seattle
- Portland City Grill – Portland, Oregon
- Primavista – Cincinnati
- Prime – Huntington, New York
- Poseidon – Del Mar, California
- Rats Restaurant at Grounds for Sculpture – Hamilton, New Jersey
- Ray’s Boathouse – Seattle
- River Cafe – Brooklyn, New York
- RiverPark – New York
- Robert – New York
- The Rotunda at Neiman Marcus – San Francisco
- Simon Pearce Restaurant – Quechee, Vermont
- Spinners Rooftop Revolving Bistro & Lounge @ Grand Plaza Hotel – St. Pete Beach, Florida
- Splashes at Surf and Sand Resort – Laguna Beach, California
- The Strand House – Manhattan Beach, California
- Summit House – Fullerton – Fullerton, California
- Sunset Terrace – Omni Grove Park Inn – Asheville
- Tidepools – Poipu, Hawaii
- Tom Hams Lighthouse – San Diego
- Top of the Hub – Boston
- Top of the World Restaurant – Stratosphere Hotel – Las Vegas
- Trattoria Lisina – Driftwood, Texas
- The Turtle Club – Naples – Naples, Florida
- The Twisted Olive – Green, Ohio
- Ulele – Tampa
- Vast – Oklahoma City
- Ventana Grill – St. Pismo, California
- Vivace Restaurant – Tucson
- Waterbar – San Francisco
- X2O Xaviars on the Hudson – Yonkers, New York
