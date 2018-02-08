A lot of amateur art critics have weighed in on a dramatic new painting of President Donald Trump boldly fording a Washington swamp since the artist unveiled the work on social media Tuesday.

In his new masterpiece, "Crossing the Swamp," Utah-based artist Jon McNaughton pays homage to Emanuel Leutze's iconic 1851 painting, "Washington Crossing the Delaware." In that classic work, George Washington boldly stands near the bow of a rowboat as his crew fights to cross the icy Delaware River in a surprise Christmas morning attack.

Trump takes Washington's place in McNaughton's vision. He holds a similar pose but in place of a Continental Army uniform, Trump wears a tie and slacks with presidential bomber jacket and baseball cap. Unlike Washington, Trump holds a lantern aloft to light the way.

His crew is composed of various members of the administration, as well as family members Melania and Ivanka Trump. They are clad in camouflage and at least four are carrying long guns.

While in Leutze's work the Delaware River is full of ice, the danger in McNaughton's painting is a swamp full of alligators. The Capitol stands off in the distance, beyond the dismal swamp.

In addition to the Trumps, those on board are United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, HUD chief Ben Carson, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, National security adviser John Bolton, adviser Kellyanne Conway and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

"Over 240 years ago George Washington suffered through Valley Forge and crossed the Delaware River to bring an astonishing victory to the Continental Army," reads a description of the painting on McNaughton's website. "Today, Trump endeavors to cross the 'swamp' of Washington DC as he carries the light of truth, hope, and prosperity. The murky water of the deep state is laced with dangerous vermin, perfectly willing to destroy American prosperity for their personal ideologies and financial gain."

McNaughton said he hopes Trump "will be remembered as the President that restored America’s greatness."

"I want to be on that boat for freedom!" he said.

The painting got a strong reaction on social media, including a number of mocking parodies.

another gem from the "Crossing of the Swamp" painting: Ben Carson is clearly paddling in the wrong direction and somehow that fits perfectly into the scene. pic.twitter.com/PQkG0voubT — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) July 31, 2018

Lib trolls triggered, but this painting wasn't intended for them. I love it. https://t.co/AZ7D94nhB5 — DeplorableDad (@1deplorabledad) July 31, 2018

George Washington Crossing of the Delaware River occurred on December 25-26, 1776. It was a sneak attack of Trenton.



Your painting represents Trump as heading a sneak attack on Washington, DC. How appropriate. pic.twitter.com/ZgJBZrGv4B — WH Customer Service (@POTUS_CustServ) August 1, 2018

McNaughton appears poised to stir up more memes with his upcoming painting "Exposing the Truth," in which Trump grabs a frightened special counsel Robert Mueller by the tie and turns an investigatory maginfying glass on him.

It's coming my friends. It's coming soon. My painting, "Expose the Truth." Learn why I painted this here: https://t.co/fAprlVFadN pic.twitter.com/T2smu91WV3 — Jon McNaughton (@McNaughtonArt) August 2, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com