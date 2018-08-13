Papa John's will cut food costs, royalties and online fees and also provide marketing funds to franchisees to help them weather the N-word scandal that has engulfed the international pizza maker.

The announcement provided that detail about how the Louisville-based company will spend $30 million to $50 million to re-brand and aid North American franchisees. Many have lost up to half their revenues since company founder John Schnatter admitted using the racial slur in a May conference call.

Company executives have traveled to Dallas, Atlanta and Los Angeles and soon will head to six other cities to meet with franchisees and employees on what's been described as a listening tour aimed at forging a new image for the international chain.

"This program is one of many actions we are taking to prioritize our team, address the recent challenges and move Papa John’s forward,” Steve Ritchie, president and chief executive, said in a statement.

“I appreciate the open conversation that we have had with our franchisees and the support they have extended, both on this agreement and on the broader operating initiatives we are pursuing to improve performance and build a better future for our company and our stakeholders.”

Ritchie and other top leaders blamed the company's sagging revenues on Schnatter, who was forced out as CEO at the end of 2017 after he faulted the NFL's handling of player protests during the national anthem for the sales drop. Forbes then reported July 11 that Schnatter used the racial slur during a media training session with marketing consultants.

That touched off a crisis that led the board of directors to force Schnatter to resign as chairman and to rescind his founder's agreement. His image has been scrubbed from the company's 600-plus corporate-owned stores and all North American franchise operations.

The company's stock (Nasdaq: PZZA) plunged after both incidents, at one point last week slicing the company's value in half. The stock opened Monday at $41.30, down from a 52-week high of $80.80

In its second quarter earnings report, the company said revenues declined 6.2 percent year-over-year basis, and same-store sales at North American franchised stores fell 7.2 percent. In July alone, sales plummeted 10 percent, and executives downgraded their earnings per share by 50 cents for 2018, reflecting their predictions of a rocky ride in coming months.

Papa John's said it would provide targeted expertise on the sales and operating challenges that its franchisees are facing, with support from the company's Franchise Advisory Council and Papa John's Franchise Association. Cash will help its franchise operators pay for marketing and other imaging efforts to restore the tarnished brand.

The company doesn't intend to detail now what it will spend for franchisee aid, for re-branding activities or how many operations have sought assistance, company spokeswoman Madeline Chadwick said in an email.

Franchisees and employees have told Ritchie and other managers on the listening tour that both rounds of remarks from Schnatter have driven away customers. Some warned they may not be able to keep the doors open, Victoria Russell, the company's chief of diversity, equity and inclusion, told the Courier Journal in a recent interview.

The franchisees also complained that Schnatter's remarks don't represent them and their contributions to their communities, and they've urged management to come up with a turnaround strategy quickly, Russell said.

Grace Schneider: gschneider@courierjournal.com

Here's what's baked into the deal between franchisees and Papa John's

The relationship between the Louisville-based pizza maker and its franchisees assumes that if franchisees do well, the company's bottom line benefits. Some key provisions as reported in Papa John's latest annual report:

Cost: A capital investment averages $354,000 per store plus land costs. Typical stores of 1,100 square feet to 1,500 square feet are primarily carry-out and delivery, without eat-in spaces. The corporation must approve all locations and geographic territories. Franchisees with 4,450 stores in the U.S. and 44 other countries and territories pay royalty fees based on 5 percent of sales, on top of buying cheese, dough, sauces, and other ingredients, as well as pizza boxes and store supplies, from the company. A $25,000 franchise fee is part of a franchisee's standard startup costs.

Term: Ten years with a 10-year renewal option.

Revenues: The average has been $900,000 to $1.19 million per year.

Help for ailing franchisees: The company said that "from time to time," selected domestic franchisees receive restaurant opening incentives and marketing support, as well as reductions in royalty fees and direct mail campaign discounts. The company said that it expected this year to ramp up such support for franchisees, a move clearly aimed at preventing store closings. That was before the latest crisis involving Schnatter unfolded.

