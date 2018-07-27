John Schnatter, founder of Papa John's Pizza. Oct. 2, 2017

Sam Upshaw Jr./The Courier Journal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – In his first interview with the Courier Journal since the uproar over his use of a racial slur, Papa John’s founder John Schnatter said Thursday he hasn’t had “one negative response” from an African-American in stores or in public.

“I relate well to people" and they “know I’m not a racist,” he said.

Schnatter also said that Papa John's CEO Steve Ritchie, who succeeded him in January, needs to be ousted and the company's board must change.

“The last 20 months we have been on the decline,” said Schnatter, who was forced to resign as chairman earlier this month but remains on Papa John’s board. “We have had plenty of time to rectify and change the trajectory of the business (and) we seem to get getting worse rather than better.”

Schnatter said that while it’s up to management and the board if he again stars in the company's commercials, “When the company is in sync with myself as the persona of the brand, we do well. And when I’m not in them, we haven’t done as well.”

A spokesman for the Louisville-based company said “we will not let Mr. Schnatter’s numerous misstatements distract us from the important work we are doing to move the business forward for our 120,000 corporate and franchise team members, and our franchisees, customers and stakeholders.”

Schnatter and the company have been under fire since Forbes reported earlier this month that Schnatter used the N-word during a media training session in May. The company evicted him from headquarters and rescinded a contract that made him its spokesman.

Schnatter, 56, who admitted using the word and apologized for it, said Thursday night that his comments during the May 22 session were “anti-racist.”

In a 10-minute phone interview with a lawyer and communication strategists on the line, Schnatter, who owns 29 percent of the company, told the Courier Journal that the company he founded needs new leadership.

“The board has a lot of limitations,” he said. “Our public relations team has a lot of limitations. Our legal department has a lot of limitations.”

He acknowledged that he bears some responsibility for that as former CEO, but he noted the company was doing OK when he ceded day-to-day operations at the end of 2016 to Ritchie, then chief operating officer.

A source close to Papa John’s, however, said that even before Schnatter’s controversial comments on NFL player protests last November, company research showed his TV commercials were no longer “moving the needle” with younger viewers and a new direction in marketing was needed.

Schnatter said he wasn’t aware of such results, adding, “My relatability has always been good.”

The company hasn’t released research on the impact of Schnatter’s remarks on African-American customers. But a source close to the company said Thursday night that after he called the NFL’s reaction to national anthem protests a “debacle,” the sales impact was immediate.

Many African-Americans and people younger than 35 walked away from the brand, the source said, citing data from the chain’s customer-loyalty program and widespread uninstallation of Papa John’s mobile-order app by customers.

But Schnatter said his comments have nothing to do with “sales and performance.”

“They will use a comment I made 10 years ago or six months ago as an excuse,” he said.

The interview came just hours after Schnatter filed suit in Delaware, where the company is incorporated, demanding access to documents related to his ouster.

