Members of the defense team for Paul Manafort, including Thomas Zehnle, left, Richard Westling, and Kevin Downing, walk to federal court as the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman continues, in Alexandria, Va., Monday, Aug. 13, 2018.

Jacquelyn Martin, AP

ALEXANDRIA, Va.—The government rested its case Monday in the tax and bank fraud trial of Paul Manafort with testimony from a Chicago bank official who said the institution disregarded numerous “red flags” to grant the former Trump campaign chairman $16 million in loans in 2016.

The testimony from James Brennan, a vice president at Federal Savings Bank whose chairman allegedly sought a role in the Trump campaign, represented the capstone to the prosecution’s case that has featured 28 witnesses over 10 days here.

Manafort’s attorneys are expected to notify the court Tuesday whether they intend to offer a defense or move the case directly to final arguments.

Brennan, who testified under a grand of immunity from prosecution, told the federal court jury that institution raised serious concerns about Manafort’s misstatements of income, credit card delinquency and his failure to disclose existing mortgages on at least two properties as part of his 2016 loan applications.

In addition, Brennan said a member of the bank’s own credit committee objected to Manafort’s application, only to be overruled by CEO Steve Calk.

The loans were approved, Brennan told a federal court jury, “because Mr. Calk wanted it to close.”

Last week, a former bank official testified that Calk had been in discussions with Manafort about a job, including consideration for a Cabinet post as secretary of the Treasury or Housing and Urban Development.

Dennis Raico, a former bank vice president said Friday his boss’ discussions “made me very uncomfortable.”

Brennan is expected to be one of the government’s final witnesses before prosecutors rest their case.

