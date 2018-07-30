Paul Manafort prepares to walk into federal court

The stakes are high as jury selection begins Tuesday in former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort's trial. Facing 18 counts of bank fraud and tax evasion charges in Virginia, Manafort could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted. The trial will also be the first in special counsel Robert Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Prosecutors said they do not intend to offer evidence related to Russia's election interference and suggested that references to Manafort's association with the Trump campaign would be limited. But the case will still be viewed as a test for the Mueller team's authority and credibility, as President Donald Trump continues to refer to the probe as a "witch hunt." Manafort has accused Mueller of having overstepped his authority. The trial is expected to last at least three weeks.

Thousands remain displaced as deadly Carr Fire ravages Northern California

Firefighters are still battling the deadly fire in Northern California that has killed at least six people and destroyed more than 1,000 structures. Thousands of firefighters have been working around the clock to battle the deadly blaze, dubbed the Carr Fire, yet high temperatures and heavy winds continue to complicate the effort. The fire is now believed to be the ninth most destructive in state history, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Scott McLean said. Meanwhile officials said a second firefighter died fighting a huge blaze to the south near Yosemite National Park.

Northern California wildfire forces evacuations

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy departs the bench

In an era when most government officials are loved by their friends and loathed by their foes, Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy departs the federal bench Tuesday virtually alone in the middle. The 82-year-old Californian remained a wild card on the nation's high court, authoring landmark decisions on gay rights, religious freedom, abortion, immigration, affirmative action, campaign finance and criminal procedure. He wrote nearly 300 majority opinions and was the go-to justice for close cases: 92 of his majority opinions were decided 5-4. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump nominated federal appeals court judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace Kennedy.

MLB trade deadline: Any more blockbuster deals?

Major League Baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline comes in at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but it’s likely the biggest action has already happened — barring a surprise move of the Nationals’ Bryce Harper. Manny Machado, perhaps the premier name on this year’s trade market, is already nearly two weeks into his tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Former All-Stars Lance Lynn, Mike Moustakas, Asdrubal Cabrera, Cole Hamels, Jeurys Familia, Zach Britton are among the biggest names to already find new homes in the past week. The defending champion Houston Astros also acquired an All-Star in reliever Roberto Osuna, who is still under suspension from MLB for violating its domestic violence policy. While the controversial pick-up addresses one of the Astros’ biggest needs, the move doesn’t seem to be sitting all that well with ace Justin Verlander.

'Parks & Rec' co-stars Ron and Leslie are back, and craftier than ever

For "Parks & Recreation" fans nostalgic for the dynamic duo Ron Swanson and Leslie Knope (portrayed by Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler) the wait is over. In their new six-episode show, "Making It," Offerman will highlight his crafty expertise, in combination with Poehler's enthusiasm for handmade goods, to find the next "Master Maker." To do so, Offerman and Poehler put eight contestants to work on a barn-like set covered in wood, ropes and glue guns to compete in themed craft challenges. The show is set to air on NBC on Tuesday, July 31 at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT.

Contributing: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com