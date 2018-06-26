House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday called on Rep. Maxine Waters to apologize for telling activists to confront members of the president's Cabinet in public.

"Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up," Waters, D-Calif., told supporters during a fiery speech over the weekend. "And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere."

Ryan, R-Wis., joined a growing number of politicians, from President Donald Trump to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who have criticized Waters' over her comments.

"There's no place for this. She obviously should apologize," Ryan said Tuesday at a weekly news conference of GOP leaders.

"That's dangerous for our society, that's dangerous for our democracy," Ryan said of comments calling for harassment of others. "And there's just no place for that in our public discourse."

In recent days, Trump administration officials have faced public shaming as backlash over the "zero tolerance" policy has led to immigrant children being separated from their parents at the border. Protestors confronted Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C., and a restaurant owner in Virginia asked White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to leave because of her association with Trump.

