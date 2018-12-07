WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan's fundraising operation said it raised nearly $10 million during the second quarter of the year, as the Wisconsin lawmaker races to help Republicans retain their majority in a chamber he will soon leave.

In all, Team Ryan, as his joint fundraising committee is called, has raised more than $70 million in this election cycle for House Republicans, in what his aides said demonstrates his commitment to raise money aggressively to help the GOP navigate tough midterm elections.

Ryan announced his retirement in April, setting off worries that his party could lose a financial edge, given his track record as a prolific fundraiser.

"Following his retirement announcement, Speaker Ryan has kept his promise to run through the tape and lead political efforts for House Republicans," Kevin Seifert, executive director of Team Ryan, said in a statement announcing the fundraising total.

Team Ryan's April-to-June haul is a dip from the $11.1 million collected during the first quarter of this year. But it comes as another group closely associated with Ryan, the Congressional Leadership Fund super PAC, raised a record $51 million during the second quarter. That's more than the group collected in all of 2016.

Since January 2017, Team Ryan has sent more than $45 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee, the campaign arm for House Republicans, his aides said.

The Nov. 6 election poses high stakes for Republicans and President Trump. A first-term president's party typically loses ground in midterm congressional elections. And Democrats need to flip just 23 states to win the majority in the House.

