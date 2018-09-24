Below are nominees for the 2018 People's Choice Awards, airing live from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, on Nov. 11. (E!, 9 EST/PST).

Fans can vote through Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST, at pca.eonline.com, or on Facebook, Twitter, Xfinity and Google search.

MOVIES

Movie of the year

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Incredibles 2

Fifty Shades Freed

A Quiet Place

Comedy Movie

Love, Simon

Blockers

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Crazy Rich Asians

Action Movie

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Deadpool 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Ocean's 8

Drama Movie

Fifty Shades Freed

12 Strong

Red Sparrow

Midnight Sun

A Quiet Place

Family Movie

Incredibles 2

A Wrinkle in Time

Hotel Transylvania 3

I Can Only Imagine

Christopher Robin

A scene from Marvel Studios' motion picture 'Black Panther'..L to R: Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), T'Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Okoye (Danai Gurira)..Ph: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2018 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]

Marvel Studios

Male Movie Star

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Female Movie Star

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

Anne Hathaway, Ocean's 8

Lily James, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Drama Movie Star

John Krasinski, A Quiet Place

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow

Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

Sophie (AMANDA SEYFRIED) and Sky (DOMINIC COOPER) with Ruby (CHER) in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again." Ten years after "Mamma Mia! The Movie," you are invited to return to the magical Greek island of Kalokairi in an all-new original musical based on the songs of ABBA. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]

Universal Studios

Comedy Movie Star

Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

John Cena, Blockers

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me

Action Movie Star

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Danai Gurira, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

TELEVISION

Show of the year

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

The Big Bang Theory

13 Reasons Why

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (write-in vote)

Drama Show

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

13 Reasons Why

Riverdale

The Handmaid's Tale

Comedy Show

The Big Bang Theory

Modern Family

Black-ish

Orange Is the New Black

The Good Place

Revival Show

American Idol

One Day at a Time

Queer Eye

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Dynasty

Reality Show

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Queer Eye

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Chrisley Knows Best

Vanderpump Rules

Competition Show

The Voice

Ellen's Game of Games

Big Brother

RuPaul's Drag Race

America's Got Talent

Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) on 'The Big Bang Theory.'

Michael Yarish, Warner Bros.

Male TV Star

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (write-in vote)

Female TV Star

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments (write-in vote)

Drama TV Star

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

K.J. Apa, Riverdale

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Comedy TV Star

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

Daytime Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Steve

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Real

Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith

Nighttime Talk Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Competition Contestant

Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars

Maddie Poppe, American Idol

Brynn Cartelli, The Voice

Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race

Eva Igo, World of Dance

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 12: (L-R) Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness attend Netflix's 'Queer Eye' Celebrates 4 Emmy Nominations with GLSEN at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775204002 ORIG FILE ID: 1015813538

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Reality TV Star

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper

Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Bingeworthy Show

Outlander (write-in vote)

Queer Eye

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (write-in vote)

13 Reasons Why

Shameless

Sci-fi/Fantasy Show

Supernatural

The Originals

The Expanse

Wynonna Earp (write-in vote)

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

MUSIC

Male Artist

Drake

Keith Urban

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Bruno Mars

Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Nicki Minaj

Group

Twenty One Pilots

Panic! At the Disco

5 Seconds of Summer

BTS

Super Junior (write-in vote)

Album

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Camila Cabello, Camila

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Nicki Minaj, Queen

Song

Ariana Grande, No Tears Left to Cry

Shawn Mendes, In My Blood

Selena Gomez, Back to You

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, I Like It

BTS, Idol (write-in vote)

Country Artist

Thomas Rhett

Luke Bryan

Carrie Underwood

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Shakira performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: NYGA101

Greg Allen/Invision/AP

Latin Artist

Becky G

CNCO

J Balvin

Bad Bunny

Shakira

Music Video

Selena Gomez, Back to You

Ariana Grande, No Tears Left to Cry

Childish Gambino, This Is America

Camila Cabello, Never Be the Same

BTS, Idol (write-in vote)

Concert Tour

Beyonce & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour

Katy Perry, Witness Tour

Super Junior, Super Show 7 (write-in vote)

POP CULTURE

Beauty Influencer

NIKKIETUTORIALS

Bretman Rock

Brooklyn and Bailey

Jackie Aina

James Charles

Social Star

Shane Dawson

Jenna Marbles

Amanda Cerny

The Dolan Twins

Lele Pons

Animal Star

Lil Bub

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Gone to the Snow Dogs

Cole & Marmalade

April the Giraffe

Social Celebrity

Ellen DeGeneres

Chrissy Teigen

BTS

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez

Comedy Act

Kevin Hart

Tiffany Haddish

Ali Wong

Marlon Wayans

Amy Schumer

Style Star

Zendaya

Blake Lively

Emma Watson

Beyonce

Harry Styles

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 03: Honoree Colin Kaepernick speaks onstage at ACLU SoCal Hosts Annual Bill of Rights Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on December 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775084587 ORIG FILE ID: 885077092

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Game Changer

Colin Kaepernick

Serena Williams

Cristiano Ronaldo

Aly Raisman

Nia Jax

Pop Podcast

Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith

Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

Anna Faris Is Unqualified

LADYGANG

Chicks in the Office

