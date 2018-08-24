PETA is responsible for this billboard in Baltimore, timed to coincide with the Baltimore Seafood Festival in September.

SALISBURY, Maryland – A billboard touting PETA's push to promote humane treatment of all living creatures, specifically crabs, was erected recently in Baltimore.

The billboard – that shows a picture of a crab with the words, "I'm me, not meat. See the individual. Go vegan" – appeared in the middle of the city's Vegan Restaurant Week, but is directly related to the upcoming Baltimore Seafood Festival in September, said PETA spokeswoman Amber Canavan.

"We wanted to put it where people are, you know, actually eating crabs," said Canavan. She said another of the crab billboards was erected in Idlewild, a coastal New Jersey resort.

There are no plans for a billboard anywhere else in Maryland, Canavan said. Other billboards in the campaign feature lobsters, fish, chickens and cows, and are placed in areas based on the local traditions and culture that include dishes made from those animals.

Harvey Linton of Crisfield, Maryland, has owned and operated Linton's Seafood Crab Deck for 51 years, and has his own message for PETA.

"PETA can put a sign down here" in Maryland's Eastern Shore, Linton said. "I think they should put a sign down here and see what happens. We're here waiting for you, PETA!"

Linton said he's not worried about his business despite PETA's message about not consuming meat, fish or seafood.

"People have built their livelihoods around crabbing for generation after generation," he said. "People have talked about crabs for as long as anyone can remember. This is a no-win proposal."

Some social media users also reacted negatively to the billboard.

PETA put up a billboard in Baltimore to urge Marylanders to not eat crabs.... 😂😂😂😂😂 Good luck Chuck. That’ll never happen pic.twitter.com/OENV5I6LKA — Jordyn 👑 (@jordynelise143) August 24, 2018

Siri, show me the biggest waste of advertising money you’ve ever seen.



Siri: AYE BRUH PETA PUT UP ‘SAVE THE CRABS’ ADS IN BALTIMORE LMAAAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/6fh8YXVRXi — A West (@ayyy_west) August 23, 2018

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, based in Norfolk, Virginia, is hoping to create a public conversation about what Canavan described as cruelty to crustaceans like crabs and lobsters.

"You wouldn't throw a living cat or dog into a pot of boiling water," Canavan said. "So why would you do that to a crab?"

The important reason for the billboard campaign, Canavan said, is to raise awareness around what happens to animals, including crustaceans, before they are ready for the dinner table.

"We have no reason to think in their final moments, as their limbs are being torn off or they are being cooked in boiling water, that they do not feel the same agonizing pain we would," she said.

Canavan said scientists have determined that crabs feel pain and communicate with one another – even cooperate in certain activities.

"They might not look like us or be as easy for humans to relate to as dogs or cats, but they deserve to not be abused, to be recognized as individual beings," she said.

But Linton is adamant about his heritage and business.

"If you take seafood off the table, then what?" he said. "Maybe those PETA people should go to China and Japan and other places that rely on the United States to supply their seafood. See what they'd say about this idea."

So far the billboard has done exactly what PETA intended it to do. "We clearly hit a nerve," Canavan said. "If we hadn't, people wouldn't be talking about it like this."

Linton said PETA has no idea what it's up against on the Maryland shore.

"Maybe people who've never eaten a crab or other seafood would get behind PETA," said Linton. "But the majority of people who eat it would think this an ungodly idea."

He added: "This is the dumbest thing I've ever heard in my entire life."

