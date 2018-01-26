Petra, Jordan: Beautiful photos of the 'Rose City' Petra in Jordan. 01 / 60 Petra in Jordan. 01 / 60

Petra in Jordan.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many ancient sites and attractions in the Middle East are fascinating, but few are as breathtaking as Petra. The rose-colored city hewn out of sandstone is Jordan’s biggest tourist attraction and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Take a photo tour with the gallery above.

See more photos of the world's most famous landmarks:

France's majestic Mont Saint-Michel Mont Saint-Michel, France. 01 / 45 Mont Saint-Michel, France. 01 / 45

Photos: The pyramids of Giza The Giza pyramid complex near Cairo. 01 / 56 The Giza pyramid complex near Cairo. 01 / 56

Ancient history: Beautiful photos of the Colosseum The Colosseum in Rome. 01 / 40 The Colosseum in Rome. 01 / 40

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com