Four mid-size cruise ships that prove bigger isn't always better
You’d be hard-pressed to find a more successful class of ships than Carnival’s Fantasy Class.
Carnival Elation was the second-last Fantasy Class ship to set sail back in 1998, and Carnival has recently given it a major makeover ...
... that even includes the addition of new balcony staterooms.
One of the best things about these Fantasy Class ships is that they are big, but easy to navigate.
Frequent cruisers will appreciate the lengths that Carnival went to on Elation’s recent refit.
Staterooms were completely refreshed with a newer, more modern look ...
... while public rooms still (for the most part) display their Joe Farcus-designed whimsy.
The Cole Porter Club Lounge aft on Deck 9 serves as the venue for Carnival’s popular Punchliner Comedy Club ...
... while the Jekyll and Hyde Dance Club farther forward is the place to be in the wee hours of the morning.
There are a lot of gracious spaces on these early Fun Ships, like Gatsby’s Great Bar, which has a staircase leading into the aft dining room ...
... making it a convenient place for that pre-dinner cocktail.
Passenger corridors were completely-redone ...
... along with both of the ship’s main dining rooms, the Imagination and Inspiration.
Located on Deck 8, these two rooms now have a much more modern look and feel that cruisers will no doubt love.
Also worth loving is the vast amount of open deck space on Carnival Elation’s upper decks.
Pool decks are fun and comfortably busy throughout the day ...
... and it is never too hard to find a quiet place to take in the ocean views.
With plenty of interesting bars and lounges ...
... and a recent refit that has left it sparkling like new ...
... Carnival Elation is a great, midsize cruise ship that won’t break the bank.
Another venerable mid-1990s favorite is Holland America Line’s Veendam.
Like all Holland America ships, Veendam is perfect for those who like plenty of little nice touches ...
... and a classic onboard ambiance.
Updated since its launch back in 1996, Veendam holds under 1,500 passengers ...
... meaning there are very few times that you won’t find your favorite seat at the Ocean Bar.
The Crow’s Nest is hopping well after midnight ...
... and the midships Lido Pool is always a hub of activity during the day.
Veendam and its sister Maasdam (along with near-sisters Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Volendam and Zaandam) ...
... have a fantastic amount of open deck space.
You can even walk right out onto Veendam’s bow when conditions permit.
Inside, Veendam is all class.
The ship boasts some new Holland America Line features like the popular America’s Test Kitchen ...
... which transformed the old theater into a cooking class studio.
Veendam still boasts plenty of cool classic cruising staples, like the Crow’s Nest Lounge ...
... and Holland America’s signature dual-level Rotterdam Dining Room.
The main show lounge has a dinner theater quality to it ...
... while the Pinnacle Grill specialty restaurant has one of the brightest and most commanding locations in the fleet.
Veendam is that rare mix of a ship, one that offers great personal space with no shortage of fun things to do.
Also in that category is Princess Cruises’ beautiful Coral Princess.
Carrying just 2,000 guests, its staterooms and suites are standard Princess ...
... but its spacious and unique interiors set her apart.
At the heart of the ship is a glittering multi-story atrium ...
... that gives way to inviting and spacious public rooms.
It’s no wonder that Coral Princess frequently makes its home in beautiful destinations like Alaska, what with its window-lined public rooms.
Crooner’s Bar, right of the atrium, is a popular spot for people-watching ...
... while the Explorer’s Lounge is a true Princess hallmark of entertainment.
The International Café was added a few years back to provide caffeinated delights ...
... while the Princess Theater puts on Broadway-style revues.
The solarium-style Lotus Pool, however, might be among the prettiest in the Princess fleet.
Another Princess staple is the Wheelhouse Bar ...
... perfect for a nightcap.
Also refitted a few years ago is the Horizon Court buffet, which on Coral Princess and its sister Island Princess is located all the way forward on Deck 14.
Coral Princess, like the other midsized ships shown here, is a great choice for folks who like to have lots and lots of open deck space.
It even features Movies Under the Stars ...
... and has plenty of spots for scenic cruising.
Sometimes, the ship has to take a backseat to the scenery outside ...
... which is why Coral Princess has a full 360-degree wraparound promenade deck. Sadly, Island Princess no longer offers this after a refit removed the aft portion of the deck.
This wide, open promenade deck is the perfect place to relax while cruising Alaska’s Inside Passage.
Even on a foggy day ...
... Coral Princess is a ship that doesn’t fail to impress.
Our final ship is a veritable “blast from the past," a ship that was once the largest in the world and is now delightfully midsized.
Celestyal Olympia started life in 1982 as Royal Caribbean’s Song of America ...
... and today it sails happily in the Eastern Mediterranean and Greek Islands.
While you won’t find many balconies aboard Celestyal Olympia, it offers a great classic cruise experience on a ship that is still as charming as ever.
Celestyal Olympia operates port-intensive itineraries in the Mediterranean ...
... but that doesn’t mean it's lacking in the amenities department.
Out on deck you’ll find the Thalassa Bar, located just aft of the ship’s radar mast.
Another almost open-air space is the Leda buffet on Deck 9 aft, which offers casual breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Celestyal Olympia has an unusually large pool deck, which is great for the on-deck buffets that Celestyal frequently hosts.
It also has one very distinct feature: when Royal Caribbean sold the ship, they left the original Viking Crown Lounge intact.
Today it serves as an observation lounge and remains as popular as ever.
Another wonderful holdout from the ship’s Royal Caribbean days is the Argo Bar ...
... which you might remember as the Schooner Bar.
This space was originally part of the Casino when Song of America was built ...
... and an indoor cinema took the space that is now occupied by the ship’s casino.
This room, originally created by Royal Caribbean in the 1990s, still has a sort of whimsical 1980s feel to it that, with the advent of shows like "Stranger Things," almost seems like an appropriate throwback.
Other spaces onboard have a newer, more contemporary look, like the Eclipse Lounge and Bar on Deck 6.
The former Oklahoma Lounge is now ...
... the Selene Lounge and Bar.
While Celestyal offers a full menu of drinks, be sure to try out the local Greek specialties that go far beyond ouzo.
Another bonus: Some of Celestyal’s cruises even include tiered drink packages.
Late night feasts ...
... accompany earnest performances in the Muses Lounge and Bar.
Staterooms are on the basic but comfortable side ...
... and are actually quite cozy.
Throughout the ship, Celestyal’s crew do their best to make everything sparkle ...
... both inside and out.
Celestyal Olympia is a comfortable, excellent midsize ship for those who like their cruises with plenty of character.
In fact, the entire Celestyal fleet is composed of older ships that are a great choice for those who don’t feel like sailing with 6,000 other people.
Celestyal Olympia is proof that some of the best aspects of cruising really are timeless.
Princess Cruises' Coral Princess
Princess Cruises

Are the new megasize cruise ships from major lines such as Carnival and Princess just too big for you? Don't despair. There still are dozens of smaller vessels in the fleets of the very same lines that offer a far more intimate experience.

Our latest Cruise Ship Tour, in the carousel above, offers a look at four of the most enticing of these smaller vessels in the fleets of major lines.

Our picks include Carnival's Carnival Elation – at 71,909 tons, barely half the size of the line's new Carnival Horizon. Also on our list: Princess's Coral Princess, which at 91,627 tons is nearly 40 percent smaller than the line's soon-to-debut Sky Princess

While the smaller vessels don't offer the massive array of amenities that are found on the latest megaships – from massive, deck-top water parks to multideck indoor malls full of eateries, bars and shops – they still pack plenty of excitement. They all have multiple eateries, bars and entertainment offerings.

Created by cruise writer and ship photographer Aaron Saunders, proprietor of the "From the Deck Chair" blog, the photo tour is part of our ongoing series of ship galleries. For an in-depth look at dozens of other vessels, click on the links below: 

