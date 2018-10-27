Brian Andrew Machtemes, a pilot for Sun Country Airlines, was arrested and accused of having a gun in his carry-on suitcase.

A Sun Country Airlines pilot was arrested and accused of bringing in a gun to Southwest Florida International Airport Friday night.

According to a Lee County Port Authority arrest report, 54-year-old Brian Andrew Machtemes was arrested when a TSA agent found a firearm in his carry-on suitcase as he went through security.

Machtemes, of Minnesota, told a Lee County Port Authority police officer that he had packed his own bag.

The officer found a KEL-TEC .380 pistol in the second zipper pouch on the front of the suitcase. It was loaded with six rounds, the report states.

The arrest report states that Machtemes has a permit to carry in Minnesota, but it is not valid in Florida.

Machtemes declined to answer questions, instead opting to ask for an attorney, the report states.

According to the Transportation Security Administration website, a flight passenger may transport an unloaded firearm in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only.

The flight was rescheduled for Saturday because there was no replacement pilot at RSW, said Victoria Moreland, a spokeswoman for RSW.

Sun Country Airlines, known as "Minnesota's hometown airline," began operations in 1983, according to its website.

"I can confirm he is a pilot for Sun Country," said Kirsten Wenker, a spokeswoman for Sun Country Airlines, but she added: "We can't comment or confirm any details pertaining to employee conduct."

Machtemes remains in custody. Bail has been set at $5,000.

