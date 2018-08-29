WATCH LIVE
On Air 3:55PM
91
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Weather Summary: 91 degrees
Menu
WVEC Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • At the Border
  • Hurricane Center
© 2018 WVEC-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Weather Alert

21 Weather Alerts

Learn More
© 2018 WVEC-TV. All Rights Reserved.