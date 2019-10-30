ST. LOUIS — On the surface, it looked like a pretty stingy tip. After all, a Powerball ticket only costs two bucks.

But if it’s a winning ticket – well, then it’s the tip of a lifetime.

A Missouri bartender tells the CBS station in St. Louis, one of her regular customer likes to buy rounds for the house – but he prefers Powerball to a pilsner.

Taylor Russey received one as a tip.

It was worth $50,000 in the October 19th drawing!

Maybe the next round is on her.

RELATED: Man wins lottery prize on way to cancer treatment

RELATED: Publix offering discount to veterans, active military & families on Veterans Day

What other people are reading right now: