President Donald Trump reignited his criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying he doesn't have a top law enforcement officer and blasting Sessions' performance on border security, in an interview with Hill.TV.

Trump has long criticized Sessions for his March 2017 decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. That recusal eventually led to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller, who continues to investigate what Trump has called a “witch hunt.”

But Trump broadened his criticism in an exclusive interview Tuesday with Hill.TV to include his performance on border security and in responding to questions from Congress.

“I don’t have an attorney general. It’s very sad,” Trump said in the Oval Office. “I’m not happy at the border, I’m not happy with numerous things, not just this.”

Trump repeated the criticism Wednesday as he departed for North Carolina, to inspect hurricane damage.

“I’m disappointed in the attorney general for many reasons," Trump said.

When reporters asked whether he would fire Sessions, Trump said: “We are looking at lots of different things.”

In the Hill.TV interview, Trump noted that Sessions was the first senator to endorse his campaign, and it was Sessions’ work on the campaign that prompted him to remove himself from decisions about the investigation.

During his confirmation hearings, Sessions failed to mention two meetings with the Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak. In announcing his recusal, Sessions said he hadn’t meant to mislead senators over the meetings.

During the Hill.TV interview, Trump said Sessions “did very poorly” during the confirmation process.

“I mean, he was mixed up and confused, and people that worked with him for, you know, a long time in the Senate were not nice to him, but he was giving very confusing answers,” Trump said. “Answers that should have been easily answered. And that was a rough time for him.”

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein became the lead Justice official on the Russian investigation because of Sessions' recusal. He appointed Mueller after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in May 2017.

Trump continued to argue that Sessions didn’t need to recuse himself, which could have prevented Mueller’s investigation. In an early 2017 email to a Sessions aide, which was made public last December, the FBI concluded that Sessions did not need to reveal contacts with foreign government officials that were made in the course of his work as a senator.

“And now it turned out he didn’t have to recuse himself,” Trump told Hill.TV. “Actually, the FBI reported shortly thereafter any reason for him to recuse himself. And it’s very sad what happened.”

Sessions told the Senate Intelligence Committee in April that he didn’t recuse himself because of asserted wrongdoing, but because a Justice Department regulation “required it.” The regulation states that no employee shall participate in a criminal investigation if he has a personal or political relationship with any person or organization that is substantially involved that would be affected by the outcome.

For his part, Sessions has continued to do his job while ignoring questions about whether Trump may fire him. Sessions said last month that he would "not be improperly influenced by political considerations."

"I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the president’s agenda – one that protects the safety and security and rights of the American people, reduces violent crime, enforces our immigration laws, promotes economic growth, and advances religious liberty," Sessions said in a written statement.

A look at Attorney General Jeff Sessions' political career
01 / 41
Sessions appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Department of Justice on Oct. 18, 2017.
02 / 41
Sessions shakes hands with new FBI Director Christopher Wray during his installation ceremony at FBI headquarters on Sept. 28, 2017.
03 / 41
Sessions appears in Portland, Ore., to discuss sanctuary city policies with city and regional law enforcement officials on Sept. 19, 2017.
04 / 41
Sessions speaks on immigration at the Justice Department on Sept. 5, 2017, announcing that the Trump administration is ending the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, with a six-month delay for Congress to come up with replacement legislation.
05 / 41
Sessions gives a speech during the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives 41st annual training conference on Aug. 1, 2017, in Atlanta.
06 / 41
Sessions points as he looks over the city from the roof during his visit to the National Police Headquarters in San Salvador, El Salvador, on July 28, 2017.
07 / 41
Sessions speaks at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia on July 21, 2017.
08 / 41
Sessions picks up his remarks as acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe looks on during a news conference on July 13, 2017, at the Justice Department in Washington.
09 / 41
Sessions meets with families of victims killed by illegal immigrants in his office at the Justice Department on June 29, 2017, in Washington.
10 / 41
Sessions appears in an open hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 13, 2017.
11 / 41
Sessions appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 13, 2017.
12 / 41
Sessions speaks at the National Law Enforcement Training on Child Exploitation meeting in Atlanta on June 6, 2017.
13 / 41
Sessions talks to President Trump during the 36th annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service on May 15, 2017, on Capitol Hill.
14 / 41
Sessions delivers remarks at an event where he received an award from the Sergeants Benevolent Association of New York City at the Justice Department on May 12, 2017.
15 / 41
Sessions takes his seat before a meeting of the Attorney General's Organized Crime Council and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Executive Committee at the Department of Justice on April 18, 2017.
16 / 41
Sessions shakes hands with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers as he tours the U.S.-Mexico border on April 11, 2017, in Nogales, Ariz.
17 / 41
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Sessions take part in a news conference on the reconstituted travel ban at the U.S. Customs and Borders Protection headquarters on March 6, 2017.
18 / 41
Sessions takes questions during a press conference at the Department of Justice on March 2, 2017, during which he recused himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the election.
19 / 41
Sessions delivers remarks at the Justice Department's 2017 African American History Month Observation on Feb. 28, 2017.
20 / 41
President Trump puts his hand Sessions' shoulder before Sessions' attorney general swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office on Feb. 9, 2017.
21 / 41
Sessions waits for the beginning of a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing on Feb. 2, 2017, on Capitol Hill.
22 / 41
Sessions arrives on the west front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017, for Trump's inauguration ceremony.
23 / 41
Sessions is sworn in on Capitol Hill on Jan. 10, 2017, prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
24 / 41
Sessions, accompanied by former Arizona senator Jon Kyl, left, walks through the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Jan. 4, 2017.
25 / 41
Sessions cheers on the crowd during a rally for President-elect Donald Trump in Mobile, Ala., on Dec. 17, 2016.
26 / 41
Sessions attends a meeting with Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley on Capitol Hill on Nov. 29, 2016.
27 / 41
Sessions talks to the media at Trump Tower in New York on Nov. 17, 2016.
28 / 41
Sessions speaks during the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on July 18, 2016.
29 / 41
Sessions leaves after speaking at a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 23, 2016, to discuss the Supreme Court's immigration ruling.
30 / 41
Donald Trump stands next to Sessions during a rally on Feb. 28, 2016, in Madison, Ala.
31 / 41
Sessions leaves a polling place after voting at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Mobile, Ala., on Nov. 4, 2014.
32 / 41
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, chats with Sessions as the Senate finalizes plans for a vote on the budget bill on Oct. 16, 2013.
33 / 41
Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Sessions deliver the GOP response to President Obama's budget submission for fiscal year 2012 on Capitol Hill on Feb. 24, 2011.
34 / 41
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Sessions begin the third day of testimony for Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan on June 30, 2010, on Capitol Hill.
35 / 41
Sessions, accompanied by Sens. Mitch McConnell of Ky., and Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill on June 2, 2009.
36 / 41
President George W. Bush waves with Sessions during a fundraiser for Sessions in Mobile, Ala., on June 21, 2007.
37 / 41
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sessions confer during confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito on Jan. 11, 2006.
38 / 41
Alabama Gov. Bob Riley listens as Sessions makes remarks on the announcement that Mobile, Ala., will be the site of the EADS KC-330 air refueling advanced tanker production facility during a press conference in Washington on June 22, 2005.
39 / 41
Sessions speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill with Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., left, following a failed vote to end a filibuster against judicial nominee Miguel Estrada on March 13, 2003.
40 / 41
Sessions questions witness Jack Quinn at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on President Clinton's eleventh-hour pardons on Feb. 14, 2001.
41 / 41
Sessions claims victory in his Senate race over Democratic challenger Roger Bedford in Mobile, Ala., on Nov. 5, 1996.
