WASHINGTON — Holding off on another trade confrontation with China, President Trump will ask Congress to give him more tools to limit or kill investments by China and other nations suspected of stealing U.S. technology, aides said Wednesday.

Aides had urged Trump to directly impose limits on Chinese investment in U.S. technology companies, but Trump indicated Tuesday he would back congressional efforts to strengthen the existing Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

"We have the great scientists, we have the great brains and we have to protect that and we're going to protect it," Trump said. "And that's what we were doing, and that can be done through CFIUS."

The administration's decision comes in the midst of a budding trade war between the United States and China, with each country threatening the other with more and more on tariffs on exports.

Trump and aides described their tariffs as retaliation for what they call unfair Chinese trade practices, including theft of technology. China has denied the allegations, and officials from both countries are negotiating their trade disputes.

Some Trump administration officials, including trade adviser Peter Navarro, have urged tough investment restrictions targeting China, including an order saying that companies with at least 25% ownership would be automatically banned from investments involving American companies.

A May 29 statement from the White House pledged "specific investment restrictions and enhanced export controls for Chinese persons and entities related to the acquisition of industrially significant technology."

Other advisers, notably Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, urged a less aggressive approach, and backed beefing up existing laws that permit the government to review and potential reject foreign investments over national security concerns.

The House approved a bill this week to strengthen the CFIUS law, and a joint House-Senate conference committee on defense policy bill is expected to take up the matter as well.

