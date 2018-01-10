WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after he landed at the White House September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump has returned from the United Nations General Assembly meeting. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is deeply unpopular across the globe, holding the most negative rating among five world leaders, according to a new poll conducted by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center.

A median of 70 percent of respondents across 25 countries said they do not have confidence in Trump to do the right thing – a significantly higher disapproval rating than the leaders of Germany, France and China. Only Russian President Vladimir Putin came close, with 62 percent of the poll’s respondents saying they did not trust the former KGB agent.

It's not just Trump. Attitudes toward America are at historic lows around the world – from from Sweden to South Africa – with a median of 50 percent holding a favorable opinion of the U.S., compared to 43 percent who see the U.S. unfavorably. More people also say their own country’s diplomatic relationship with the U.S. has grown worse over the past year.

The Pew survey comes as Trump's second year in office draws to a close. In that time, the American president has made waves across the world with his attacks on multilateral institutions, such as the United Nations and NATO, and his public spats with key allies, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The poll also comes just one week after Trump and other world leaders gathered in New York for the U.N. General Assembly. Trump's message – vowing to put American sovereignty over multilateralism – was not well received. Key U.S. allies also sharply rejected Trump's hard line against Iran.

Pew surveyed more than 26,000 people in 25 countries, from May 20 to Aug. 12. The center, which studies public opinion and demographic trends, released the poll late Monday.

There were some bright spots for the U.S., with residents of Israel, the Philippines and South Korea registering overwhelmingly positive attitudes toward America.

But in other countries, many respondents said the U.S. is not stepping up to solve global crises like it used to, and America’s reputation as a champion of freedom has also waned.

Read more: Trump's boast at the United Nations prompts laughter from world leaders and ridicule on Twitter

“Frustrations with the U.S. in the Trump era are particularly common among some of America’s closest allies and partners,” the Pew report concludes.

In Germany, for example, only 10 percent of those surveyed said they had confidence in Trump, 75 percent said the U.S. is now doing less to address global problems, and many believe the U.S. no longer respects personal freedoms.

Trump gets his lowest marks from those living right next door in Mexico – with only 6 percent of respondents saying they trust Trump as a leader. The president repeatedly pledge since his presidential campaign to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico. About one-quarter of Canadians rate Trump positively.

In Russia, only 26 percent of those surveyed voiced a favorable opinion of the U.S., a drop from 41 percent in 2017, and just 19 percent Russians have a positive view of Trump.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has the highest rating among the five leaders tested, with 52 percent saying they trust her. French President Emmanuel Macron earned a 42 percent positive rating.

In a similar 2017 poll, Pew found that global opinion of the U.S. had "dropped precipitously" after Trump's election. Former President Barack Obama, who championed multilateralism and nurtured ties with foreign leaders, was seen as a more trustworthy steward of global affairs, with a median of 64 percent expressing confidence in his ability to direct American foreign policy, the 2017 survey found.

