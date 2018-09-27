"Mr. Kurd, go ahead," President Donald Trump said Wednesday as he called on a Kurdish reporter to ask a question during a press conference at the United Nations in New York.
And the reporter loved it.
The man Trump called on was Kurdistan 24’s Rahim Rashidi. He went on to ask the president about U.S. relations with the Kurdish people and about Iranian influence in the region.
Later, Rashidi tweeted that he was "#MrKurd & very proud."
"Thank you Mr. @POTUS for recognizing Kurdistan's contribution in fight against ISIS," he said in the tweet.
A New York Times reporter tweeted that Rashidi told him "I love it!" when he asked him about Trump calling him "Mr. Kurd."
"He made me happy by this sentence," Rashidi told the reporter.
Rashidi was actually the second Kurdish reporter to have an exchange with Trump. The first was Majeed Gly from the Rudaw Media Network.
"I'm a Kurd," Gly explained to Trump ahead of his question.
"Good. Good, great people," Trump responded. "They're great people, they're great fighters. I like them a lot. Let's go, I like this question so far."
Gly asked what the U.S. would do to help the Kurds after they "helped the United States defeat ISIS."
"Well, we are helping them a lot, and we've been very friendly with them," Trump said. "And as you know, we've fought side-by-side and we have defeated ISIS, essentially, a very short while ago in the Middle East and we did it with a lot of help from the Kurds. And they are, they're great fighters. You know, some people are great fighters and some people aren't – the Kurds are great fighters. And they're great, great people."
Like Rashidi, Gly had no problem with Trump calling one of them "Mr. Kurd."
"I'm in no way offended by @realDonaldTrump or anyone calling me Mr. Kurd," he said. "I'm proud to be a Kurd. I actually take it was a compliment if you call me Mr. Kurd."
Others agreed with Gly and Rashidi.
One of Gly's colleague's tweeted that Trump was not being disrespectful and said "Kurdishness is an identity most Kurds are openly proud of."
But some people expressed indignation at the term and others viewed it as another presidential gaffe.