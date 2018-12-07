Add Air Force One to the list of things President Donald Trump wants to improve while he's in office.

According to Axios, the president met with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg earlier this year to discuss using 747s as Air Force One. (The designation is used for whatever plane the president is on at the time, but it's typically a Boeing VC-25.) The deal would reportedly cost $4 billion and likely wouldn't lead to new planes available for use until 2021.

But he's not just leaning toward a different aircraft. He also reportedly wants a new look. Specifically, one that incorporates red, white and blue.

Graphics artists here at the USA TODAY Network imagined what that could look like.

A patriotic take from Alex Gonzalez

A gold-plated concept from Ramon Padilla

An artistic take on the stars and stripes by Ian Young

And a bold eagle from Janet Loehrke

The current design of Air Force One, with the signature blue and white colors, dates back to the Kennedy administration. Per Axios, Trump doesn't think that the current blue — a "luminous aquamarine" — is very American.

But presidential historian Michael Beschloss told Axios that the color was picked by JFK himself, back in 1962.

"Why would anyone want to discard an Air Force One design that evokes more than a half-century of American history?" he said.

