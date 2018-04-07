WASHINGTON – If it's a holiday, it must be time for President Donald Trump to hit the golf course.

Right on schedule, the presidential motorcade arrived at the Trump National Golf Club in suburban Virginia in the late morning, the middle of a day that also has the president tweeting and hosting a military-themed picnic later at the White House.

As he departed the presidential mansion in the morning, Trump took to Twitter.

In addition to a general salutation – "Happy Fourth of July....Our Country is doing GREAT!" – Trump also tweeted out a video in which he salutes the authors of the Declaration of Independence and the American solders who won the revolutionary war against Great Britain.

Happy Fourth of July....Our Country is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2018

Trump also saluted current members of the U.S. armed forces – "truly special people" – saying "we are in awe of their courage, and we are eternally in their debt."

Later in the day, the president and first lady Melania Trump will host a July Fourth picnic for military families at the White House.

The Trumps and their guests will watch fireworks from the South Lawn.

