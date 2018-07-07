U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to members of the media after a ribbon cutting ceremony for exit 30 on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, July 6, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of protesters confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on a Louisville street Saturday, calling out "Abolish ICE" and "No justice, no peace."

The interaction was captured on video and shared with The Courier Journal. In it, someone asks McConnell, "Where are the children? Where are the babies, Mitch?" — an apparent reference to the separation of children from families at the southern U.S. border.

"What are you doing to get the babies back?" someone asks in the clip.

McConnell, wearing a green shirt tucked into blue jeans, isn't shown reacting or responding to the protesters. He walks past a sign for a restaurant on Bardstown Road, turns a corner and gets into a vehicle.

As his car pulls away, someone can be heard saying, "We did good, fellow citizens."

A McConnell spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A large rally against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement took place in downtown Louisville on Saturday morning, as protesters showed support for an ongoing "Occupy ICE Louisville" demonstration.

McConnell has praised Trump's executive order unraveling the administration's practice of separating immigrant children from their parents at the border when he signed it late last month.

"I'm glad the president took this step," McConnell said in a statement. "I hope the federal courts reconsider the decision that limits an administration's ability to keep families together while their immigration status is being determined."

The administration, though, has said it may miss a deadline to reunite nearly 3,000 children separated from their parents by the end of the month. The government says it's struggling to complete the process of verifying relationships, locating parents and ensuring they are safe caregivers.

A few weeks ago, McConnell and his wife, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, were confronted by protesters over immigration as they left a dinner at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

One protester, just inches from Chao, repeatedly shouted, "How do you sleep at night?" Another asked McConnell why he was separating families, to which Chao said, "He's not."

Chao also pointed her finger at the protesters, saying several times, "You leave my husband alone. Leave my husband alone."

