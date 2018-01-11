Bernie Sanders attended a rally for democrat candidates running for office this fall at UW-Milwaukee. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Tony Evers, Madela Barnes, Randy Bryce and Gwen Moore were all participating. MICHAEL SEARS/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Michael Sears/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

MILWAUKEE – The U.S. health care system is fragmented, complex, confusing, costly and inequitable.

People with serious health problems can fill boxes with confusing bills and statements from insurance companies. So-called surprise medical bills are a risk. Costs, particularly deductibles, seem to increase year after year at a faster rate than inflation.

And therein lies at least part of the political appeal of Medicare-for-all, which would have been quickly dismissed a few years ago, but now is drawing a surprising amount of attention and support.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., was one of 16 co-sponsors when Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., introduced the Medicare for All Act of 2017, a proposal that has become an issue in the U.S. Senate campaign in Wisconsin and in campaigns through the country.

Here are some basics on the proposal and what it could mean.

Question. What is Medicare-for-all?

Answer. Although it can refer specifically to Sanders’ bill, the term to most supporters probably means a so-called single-payer health care system in which a national health insurance program would pay for health care for all residents.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Canada, which has a system that resembles traditional Medicare, is often cited as a common example. But the health care systems in every industrialized country vary, said Susan Giaimo, an adjunct associate professor of political science and biomedical sciences at Marquette University.

In Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, for example, people enroll in health plans that are heavily regulated and offered by private companies or nonprofit associations.

More: Medicare head tweets 'scariest Halloween costume' would be Medicare for all

More: Democrats back Medicare for all in about half of House races they're contesting

Q. What’s in Sanders’ bill?

A. The bill would create a single national health insurance program that would replace the country’s hodgepodge system in which people get health insurance through employers, Medicare, Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or buy it privately.

Everyone would get an insurance card, and the program would cover all U.S. residents.

The program would eliminate all deductibles and co-pays for all services, except for $200 for prescription drugs, eliminating the need for people now covered by Medicare to buy supplemental insurance. It would charge no premiums and would provide additional benefits, such as dental and vision.

It also would abolish for-profit insurers, including those that now provide Medicare Advantage plans.

Q. Sounds great. Who can be against better coverage and a simpler system?

A. That’s the appeal. But many and maybe most policy proposals can sound appealing in the abstract. The bill has few details, such as what the new program would pay health systems and other health care providers, and what it would cost to consumers.

“Medicare-for-all has become like Rorschach test,” said Len Nichols, a professor of health policy at George Mason University. “It means something, but it means very generally what people want it to mean.”

Virtually any proposal to remake the U.S. health care system comes at a cost and entails trade-offs. Knowing those is impossible without details.

Q. But isn’t there broad support for Medicare-for-all?

A. Up to a point. Polls have found support for a single-payer health care system. For example, the Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll found that 54 percent of consumers support the idea, with 43 percent opposing it.

But when given the arguments of opponents, such as higher taxes or the elimination of health benefits through an employer, the pendulum swings against it. At the same time, when given the arguments of supporters, such as universal coverage and decreasing the role of private insurers, it swings back in support.

Q. What would be the cost and how would it be paid for?

A. No one knows. Policy wonks can debate endlessly about the projected cost, but the cost ultimately would depend on what the program covered and what it would pay for services.

Sanders’ bill was accompanied by a white paper on financing options that included a payroll tax, premiums tied to income and increased taxes on people with higher incomes.

That said, the U.S. now has the world’s most expensive health care system – roughly 52 percent more costly, for example, than Germany’s system. But much of the cost is hidden in the form of wages lost because of health benefits and higher taxes getting taken out of payroll checks.

Milliman, a consulting and actuary firm, estimated that health care costs for a typical family of four insured by the most common health plan offered by employers this year is $28,166 – the equivalent of a new car every year.

That includes the average cost of health insurance paid by employers and employees, as well as deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses.

Medicare-for-all also would redistribute income from wealthier Americans.

Q. What are the downsides?

A. To start, here’s what Robert Moffit, a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation, wrote in a brief on how the Sanders bill would affect people:

“Federal government officials would determine the kind of plan they get, the benefits they get, the medical procedures and treatments that would be available to them under the new government system, and under what circumstances, terms, or conditions they may receive medical services or benefits.”

That alone would give many people pause – though employers and health insurers now may make the same decisions for many people.

But Charles Franklin, a professor of law and public policy at Marquette University, noted that what’s Medicare-for-all to one person is socialized medicine to another.

Q. Are there other downsides?

A. Medicare dictates what it will pay for medical services, and its system for setting prices is arcane, ridden with misaligned incentives and widely criticized. Medicare-for-all would mean a continuation of that system.

Changes in reimbursement rates also set off intense – and often successful – lobbying by hospitals, physicians and other special interest groups.

And Medicare-for-all would require a huge and complex bureaucracy. Consider this: Spending on health care was roughly $3.2 trillion last year; spending for the entire federal government was $4 trillion last year.

There’s some double counting in the comparison, because the federal government now accounts for about half of all spending on health care, but the comparison provides some perspective on the potential size of the program.

Q. Would Medicare-for-all result in waiting lists?

A. It could. All countries struggle with access to health care and costs.

That said, no other industrialized country holds up the U.S. health care system as a model.

Q. Wait a minute. Doesn’t the U.S. have the best health care system in the world?

A. It does by some measures and not others. The U.S. excels in high-tech care, such as treating heart disease and cancer. That’s where the money is. But it does worse in other areas, such as primary care and treating chronic conditions, said Giaimo, the professor at Marquette University, who has written two books on comparative health policy.

The U.S. has more specialists than other industrialized countries, but fewer primary care physicians, as a percent of the population.

Further, the U.S. also has wide disparities in care and outcomes between the poor and everyone else.

Q. Would some form of Medicare-for-all help control health care costs?

A. It could – with some important caveats. Other developed countries have more price controls on what hospitals, doctors, pharmaceutical companies and others can charge for their services and products.

In the U.S., Medicare and Medicaid dictate what they will pay. But commercial health insurers negotiate prices with health systems, large physician practices and others providers.

As a result, the cost of the same medical service can vary by thousands and even tens of thousands of dollars in the same metro area as well as throughout the country. The wide variation in prices is a telltale sign of an inefficient market.

Gerard Anderson, a professor of health policy and management at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, has noted that health systems have little incentive to control costs when they can raise prices for commercial health plans – and that health systems will always find a way to spend money.

Q. Couldn’t the government just pay Medicare rates?

A. No – at least not initially. What Medicare pays for services is much lower than what insurance companies and employers pay – maybe 40 percent lower, though prices, again, vary wildly.

Many health systems and hospitals would be unprofitable if their revenue was abruptly cut.

Q. Wouldn’t Medicare-for-all lower administrative costs?

A. It could, but the potential savings in administrative costs may be overstated.

Q. Few people thought that the idea of a single-payer health system would ever be taken seriously in the U.S. What happened?

A. Part of the political appeal of Medicare-for-all comes from its potential simplicity – and from frustration.

No other country comes close to the U.S. health care system in complexity.

Medicare-for-all also has become a litmus test and value issue for so-called liberal progressives, said Robert Blendon, a professor of health policy and political analysis at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

For example, younger adults, who generally worry less about health care, have embraced Medicare-for-all.

“It is not around health policy,” Blendon said. “It’s around the principle of equity and social justice.”

Q. Does Medicare-for-all stand any chance of being enacted?

A. Not any time soon. It would face fierce opposition from health systems, pharmaceutical companies, insurance companies and many medical societies – some of the country’s most powerful lobbies.

“It would be very hard to get through, because you have so many stakeholders invested in the system,” Giaimo said.

There are two other obstacles to Sanders’ bill. It would pay for abortions. And it includes language that suggests it would cover legal and illegal immigrants.

Q. What’s next?

A. President Harry Truman proposed a single-payer health plan in 1946, and the proposal went nowhere, James Morone, a professor of political science at Brown University, noted in the New England Journal of Medicine this year.

Truman later proposed a program to cover people over 65 years of age. It took 13 years to become law – and it was decried as socialized medicine at the time.

But Medicare shows that a proposal with no chance in one era can become law in another, Morone wrote.

Blendon, for one, doesn’t see Medicare-for-all going away.

“It is going to become a bigger issue,” he said.

There also will be be variations of the proposal. And some believe that a plan based on private insurers, such as Medicare Advantage, could gain support – albeit over time.

“Medicare-for-all could be Medicare-Advantage-for-all,” Nichols said.

But that, too, is almost certain to be years away from standing any chance of getting through Congress and being signed into law. And that's if it ever happens at all.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com