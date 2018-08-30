Afp Afp 18i4d8 E Cin Fra Al
Asia Argento poses on May 19, 2018, at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.
Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

Rain Dove, the model who is dating Rose McGowan, is speaking out about Asia Argento and the published text-message exchange that shows Argento admitted to sleeping with underage actor Jimmy Bennett in 2013, when he was just 17.

In an interview with Today Wednesday, the non-binary model denied leaking the texts to TMZ.

"I just wanted them to be a part of the legal process going forward," Dove said. "I knew I had no choice but to go forward because otherwise I would be complicit and I would be robbing another individual of their ability to be heard in their story."

Argento has strongly denied Bennett's accusations, saying he tried to extort her and that her late boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, who killed himself in June, arranged to pay him $380,000. 

Dove also released a lengthy statement to Instagram Wednesday, writing, "I know many people are upset, confused, and angry right now. It wasn’t an easy thing emotionally to report to the police. I’ve met Asia’s kids, seen them during a process of mourning, and watched the admiration roll in from individuals inspired by the #MeToo movement. Knowing that much may be taken away from them in the name of revealing truth was gnawingly upsetting." 

Dove contnued, "But the truth is the key to justice. To healing. To solving. It needs to be free. I had hoped to keep my name out of the press and conversation for this incident and simply let the justice system take its course- and allow Jimmy to have the tools they were Being denied to speak their story. But too many people got hurt in the silence. So here it is. The truth."

"All victims deserve justice. Justice can rarely exist without honesty," the model added.

The bottom line? "When it comes to a crime of which an individual has been assaulted and is a victim we cannot have bias in doing what’s right," even when the accused is a "friend, blood relative, acquaintance, whatever."

A post shared by Rain Dove (@raindovemodel) on

