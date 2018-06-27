Finland's capital Helsinki is being considered as a location for the first formal summit between President Donald Trump and Russia President Vladimir Putin, a report said.

Vienna, Austria, has also been mentioned as a possible option for a mid-July meeting between the two leaders, but Helsinki was the likeliest choice, according to a U.S. official who spoke to the Reuters news agency Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

The White House has not confirmed the report and it comes as Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton prepares to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday in Moscow to lay the groundwork for a possible U.S.-Russia summit.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a television interview on Sunday that Trump was likely to meet his Russian counterpart "in the not-too-distant future."

It would be the first stand-alone summit for Trump and Putin.

The two held less formal meetings last year on the sideline of economic conferences in Germany and in Vietnam and they have spoken on the telephone several times.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Bolton’s meetings in Moscow with Lavrov would focus on bilateral relations, international stability and regional problems.

But that's applying an upbeat gloss on the matter.

The Trump-Putin meeting would come amid severely strained relations between the two former Cold War foes over issues such as Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region, Moscow's role in supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad and U.S. intelligence agency allegations that Russia attempted to meddle in the U.S. election.

Trump is scheduled to be in Brussels on July 11 and 12 for a meeting of the NATO military alliance. He then travels to the United Kingdom on July 13, where we will hold talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May. He will also visit Scotland.

One reason why Finland may be a preferred option for Putin is its proximity to Moscow. He is expected to be in the Russian capital on July 15 for the World Cup soccer final.

