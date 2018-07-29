COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Officials with the powerful political network overseen by conservative billionaire Charles Koch on Monday said they do not currently plan to endorse the Republican nominee in one of the GOP’s top Senate pickup opportunities this year.

The Koch network’s reluctance to back North Dakota Republican Kevin Cramer comes as the group seeks to distance itself from President Trump and Republicans in Washington, citing their deep disagreement with Trump’s trade policies and his hardline stance on immigration

Cramer, who seeks to oust Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in November, is “inconsistent across the board” on the trade and spending issues that matter to the Koch network, Tim Phillips, president of the Koch-aligned Americans for Prosperity (AFP), told donors.

“We can’t support him at this time,” Phillips said and urged the more than 500 donors attending the retreat to lobby him to change his views.

During their three-day retreat in the Colorado mountains, Koch officials repeatedly sought to declare their independence from the Republican Party, saying lawmakers had taken their election support for granted and only to buck Koch by passing a massive $1.3 trillion federal spending bill opposed by the group.

“We are raising expectations,” AFP’s CEO Emily Seidel said. “We can’t keep falling into the trap of just doing what we need to do just to get through November. That’s short-term thinking.”

The network of 700 donors who contribute at least $100,000 annually has been one of the most influential groups in Republican politics and reiterated plans to spend up to $400 million in the two-year-election cycle.

But the libertarian-leaning organization has sharply parted with Trump and congressional Republicans on trade. And they said they were willing for form alliances with Democrats to achieve top objectives. “I don’t care what initials are in front or after somebody’s name,” Charles Koch told reporters during a rare, one-the-record interview here.

On Monday, Koch’s umbrella group, Freedom Partners Chamber of Commerce released a new TV ad, called “Trade Not Aid,” criticizing Trump’s $12 billion aid package to farmers affected by his administration’s tariff battles with China and other countries.

