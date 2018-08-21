Golden egg with IRA written on it on top of $1 bills

New Year's Eve is far away, but it's never too early to organize your finances for the end of the year. Do it while there’s still plenty of time to increase your retirement nest egg, lower your taxable income and avoid tax penalties.

Here’s what experts say you should do:

Take your RMD

You generally must start taking withdrawals from your IRA, SIMPLE IRA, SEP IRA or retirement plan account when you reach age 70½, according to the IRS. And you must take your required minimum distribution, or RMD, which is the least possible amount you must withdraw from your account each year, by Dec. 31. This also applies to inherited IRAs and inherited Roth IRAs, says Walter Pardo, founder and managing partner of Wealth Financial Partners.

If you don’t take distributions, or they aren't large enough, you’ll have to pay a 50 percent excise tax on the amount not distributed. And don’t wait until the end of the year to take your RMD. Do it in early December or late November, if not sooner, to avoid any chance of having to pay the excise tax.

Too big?

Wayne Firebaugh, a certified financial planner, says it’s also possible that retirement accounts can have too much money when they receive excess contributions.

“Taxpayers often make excess contributions when they attempt to roll over disallowed amounts such as their annual RMDs, or they disobey the once-per-year, 60-day rules governing amounts withdrawn and then returned to a retirement account.” (The IRA assesses a 6 percent penalty of the excess contribution for each year it stays in the IRA.)

Charitable contribution

Retirement account owners over age 70½ might consider using something called qualified charitable distribution (QCD) for some or all of their RMD, Pardo says. A QCD to a qualified charity excludes the amount donated from taxable income, and it can satisfy all or part of the amount of your RMD from your IRA.

Consider tax-mitigating strategies

If you have a taxable account, examine your unrealized gains and losses before the year ends.

“If I know there has been a capital gain established or going to be taken, then I examine the portfolio for some positions with unrealized losses that can be sold to reduce or eliminate the gain,” Pardo says.

Year-end distributions can also pose some problems for mutual fund owners. “An investor buys a fund with nonqualified money," Pardo says, "and then has to pay taxes on a huge capital gain distribution that is paid end of the year.”

Consider waiting to purchase such a mutual fund until after it distributes its capital gains, or consider buying a tax-managed fund or ETF.

“It can really make a difference,” Pardo says.

Pay today for a tax-efficient tomorrow

Consider funding a Roth IRA as well as purchasing cash value life insurance, which Pardo describes as two gifts of the tax code.

“They both can grow tax-free and the distributions are mostly tax-free as well,” he says. “How much would you pay to lock in a 0 percent (tax rate) for your money’s future?”

A Roth IRA is a type of retirement savings account. According to the IRS, you can contribute at any age if you (or your spouse if filing jointly) have taxable compensation and your modified adjusted gross income is below certain amounts. Your contributions aren’t deductible, but there are no RMDs and the withdrawals and distributions – with a few exceptions – are generally not taxable.

Consider, too, a partial conversion of your traditional IRA to a Roth IRA. You’ll pay ordinary income tax on the amount of the distribution, so Firebaugh recommends examining whether you have enough money to pay the taxes due on the Roth IRA conversion. Also calculate the benefit of doing a Roth IRA conversion to your current and future tax liability.

As for cash value life insurance, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ (NAIC) Life Insurance Buyer’s Guide notes that you can, “use the cash value to increase your income in retirement.”

Review your beneficiary designations

Families inevitably change during a year because of marriage, divorce, birth and death, Firebaugh says. His advice: Review beneficiary designations every year to ensure that they reflect your current desires about the distribution of retirement accounts at your death.

Kick the can down the road

Tax deferral is the most common way to grow money, Pardo says. “It does not exempt taxes; it simply puts them off,” he says.

Consider funding your employer-sponsored retirement plan at least as much as necessary to receive your company’s full match. Many companies will match 50 percent of your contribution up to 6 percent of your annual salary. “That is free money for you simply deferring pretax money,” Pardo says. “Free money is the best kind of money, so don’t miss out.”

The contribution limits are $18,500 for 401(k)s and $5,500 for IRAs. In addition, if you will be 50 or older anytime during 2018, you can make an additional catch-up contribution of $6,000 to your 401(k) and $1,000 to your IRA, Firebaugh says.

Pardo also recommends that older investors with large retirement accounts consider purchasing a qualifying longevity annuity contract, or QLAC.

“A QLAC can help older clients with large IRAs to defer at least $130,000 of an IRA until age 85,” he says. A QLAC is, in essence, a deferred income annuity that allows income to begin beyond age 70½ without conflicting with RMD rules, according to Fidelity Investments.

No job is finished until the paperwork is done

Financial firms send the IRS and you many forms, such as the 1099-R and the 5498, which report transactions in your retirement accounts. “Unfortunately, these forms may tell an incomplete, one-sided story of your transactions or even worse be inaccurate,” Firebaugh says. “In order to protect yourself from the likely IRS inquiry, preserve your own documentation for retirement transactions including rollovers and QCDs.”

For instance, if you failed to withdraw money to satisfy your RMD in a timely manner, or you made an excess contribution, be sure to include a Form 5329 with your regular tax return or file it as a standalone form, Firebaugh says. “The Form 5329 self-reports additional penalties that resulted from these sorts of retirement activities,” he says.

“Failure to file the form doesn’t mean the IRS will forget. It simply means that the statute of limitations never starts so penalties and interest will continue to accrue and your tax return is still subject to audit.”

Robert Powell is the editor of TheStreet’s Retirement Daily www.retirement.thestreet.com and contributes regularly to USA TODAY. Got questions about money? Email Bob at rpowell@allthingsretirement.com.

