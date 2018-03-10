Southwest unveils first new look since 2001
01 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
02 / 41
03 / 41
04 / 41
05 / 41
06 / 41
07 / 41
08 / 41
09 / 41
10 / 41
11 / 41
12 / 41
13 / 41
14 / 41
15 / 41
16 / 41
17 / 41
18 / 41
19 / 41
20 / 41
21 / 41
22 / 41
The new "Heart" paint scheme will be the carrier's first new livery since it introduced its current "Canyon Blue" look in 2001.
23 / 41
The new "Heart" paint scheme will be the carrier's first new livery since it introduced its current "Canyon Blue" look during a Jan. 16, 2000, ceremony in Dallas marking the airline's 30th anniversary.
24 / 41
Southwest Airlines planes taxi at the Oakland International Airport on Oct. 16, 2008.
25 / 41
Southwest Airlines jets wait on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on April 4, 2011.
26 / 41
A Southwest Airlines jet prepares to land at Midway Airport on April 5, 2011, in Chicago.
27 / 41
A Southwest Airlines plane arrives at Lambert Saint Louis International Airport on April 10, 2012.
28 / 41
A Southwest Airlines plane arrives at Lambert Saint Louis International Airport on Oct. 1, 2010.
29 / 41
Southwest airplanes taxi at Love Field in Dallas on Jan. 23, 2008.
30 / 41
A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Love Field in Dallas on April 23, 1996.
31 / 41
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 departs from Los Angeles International Airport on May 10, 1998.
32 / 41
A Southwest Airlines jet departs Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport on June 3, 2007.
33 / 41
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off as another taxis at Love Field in Dallas on Oct. 20, 2003.
34 / 41
A Southwest jet takes off from Fort Lauderdale Hollywood international Airport on March 8, 2009.
35 / 41
"Arizona One" is one of several Southwest jets with a state theme.
36 / 41
Southwest's "Illinois One" plane lands at Los Angeles Airport on Feb. 22, 2013.
37 / 41
Southwest's "Florida One" aircraft.
38 / 41
Southwest's "Lone Star One" taxis to the gate at Tampa International Airport on Jan. 20, 2010.
39 / 41
Southwest debuted "Penguin One" on June 20, 2013, in celebration of 25 years of partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.
40 / 41
"Sports Illustrated" swimsuit model Bar Refaeli attends the Feb. 11., 2009, unveiling of "SI One."
41 / 41
Southwest's "Slam Dunk One."

Rival airlines have selectively lowered or matched the sale fares rolled out by Southwest during its three-day flash sale.

American, Delta, United, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue are among those matching some – but not all – of the fares offered by Southwest. The sale has dropped round-trip ticket prices under $100 on dozens of Southwest's shorter U.S. routes, though the sale ends midnight Thursday. 

A Tuesday spot-check of fares by USA TODAY’s Today in the Sky blog looked at several routes where rivals compete head-to-head with Southwest.

TODAY IN THE SKY72-hour sale: Southwest fares fall below $100 round-trip

On some routes – like San Diego-Phoenix and Washington National-Providence – at least one rival had matched Southwest’s $98 round-trip fares, though the availability of those fares on other airlines had declined throughout the day Tuesday. On other routes, such as Boston-Baltimore, rivals’ offerings of $103 round-trip came close to Southwest’s $98 sale fare.

Still, customers of other airlines should know that rivals may not match fares on all competing routes. Even routes where they do match, it may not be on all flights or on all days.

Fares also could rise as the cheapest fares sell out, including on Southwest.

It's also important to remember that on routes where major airlines are matching Southwest's sale fares, most are Basic Economy fares that come with significant restrictions, including bag limitations, late boarding and no advance seat-assignment. 

As for the Southwest fares, remember the sale is good for travel from Nov. 28 through Dec. 19 and from Jan. 3 through Feb. 13. It’s also not valid for flights on Fridays and Sundays. The fare-sale travel window is slightly different for Southwest’s flights at airports in Florida, Nevada and Puerto Rico. 

Scroll down for a snapshot of fares as of Tuesday afternoon on a handful of routes:

ARCHIVES: Southwest's first day of international flying is in the books (story continues below)

Southwest goes international: Scenes from its Caribbean inaugurals
01 / 35
Passengers don complimentary snorkel gear that Southwest handed out on its second-ever international flight -- which flew from BWI to Montego Bay, Jamaica, on July 1, 2014.
02 / 35
This plane was the first-ever to fly paying Southwest passengers outside the USA on July 1, 2014, when it operated Flight 1804 from BWI airport to Aruba.
03 / 35
A sign directs Southwest's BWI passengers to international check-in on July 1, 2014. Southwest's first-ever international flights departed BWI later that morning.
04 / 35
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica, arrives from BWI on July 1, 2014.
05 / 35
Plane or airline-themed cakes have become common centerpieces at ceremonies to mark new airline service. This cake fashioned in the model of a Southwest 737 is one of the more unique ones.
06 / 35
Gate agents at BWI airport check to make sure passengers have their passports for Southwest's first-ever international flights to Aruba and Jamaica.
07 / 35
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica, gets a water-cannon salute upon arriving on July 1, 2014.
08 / 35
Passengers from Flight 906 -- Southwest's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica -- are welcomed on arrival from BWI on July 1, 2014.
09 / 35
Southwest placed complimentary snorkels at every seat on its first Caribbean flights – including this flight to Aruba from BWI – on July 1, 2014.
10 / 35
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica -- prepares to depart BWI on July 1, 2014.
11 / 35
Passengers from Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica-- are greeted upon arrival from BWI on July 1, 2014.
12 / 35
Passengers don complimentary snorkel gear that Southwest handed out on its first-ever international flight -- which flew from BWI to Aruba on July 1, 2014.
13 / 35
Wykeham McNeill (left), Jamaica's Minister of Tourism and Entertainment, and Kevin Krone, Southwest's Chief Marketing Officer, exchange gifts after Flight 906 arrived in Montego Bay on July 1, 2014.
14 / 35
Southwest agents check-in passengers in the international queue at BWI on July 1, 2014. The passengers were flying on Southwest's first-ever international flights.
15 / 35
Media outlets -- including a CNBC camera crew -- turned out at BWI airport on July 1, 2014, to cover the launch of Southwest's first-ever international flights.
16 / 35
Gate agents at BWI airport check to make sure passengers have their passports for Southwest's first-ever international flights to Aruba and Jamaica.
17 / 35
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, speaks at a BWI press event on July 1, 2014, shortly before she boarded Flight 1804 to Aruba.
18 / 35
A boy on Southwest Flight 1804 -- the carrier's first-ever to fly paying passengers outside the USA -- volunteered to help attendants with their duties on the way from BWI airport to Aruba.
19 / 35
The white sands of Aruba come into view on July 1, 2014, as Southwest's first-ever international flight nears the end of its four-hour journey from Baltimore/Washington International.
20 / 35
And this is what the water-cannon salute looked like from inside Southwest Flight 1804 after it arrived in Aruba from BWI on July 1, 2014.
21 / 35
Southwest's first-ever international departure makes its way to the gate after arriving to Aruba and receiving a traiditional water-cannon salute on July 1, 2014.
22 / 35
Plane or airline-themed cakes have become common centerpieces at ceremonies to mark new airline service. This cake fashioned in the model of a Southwest 737 is one of the more unique ones.
23 / 35
Southwest workers lined up to applaud passengers arrival to Aruba on Flight 1804 from BWI. Aruba tourism officials and media also were on hand.
24 / 35
The 737 that operated Flight 1804 -- Southwest's first-ever international departure -- sits at a gate in Aruba after arriving from BWI on July 1, 2014.
25 / 35
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers (third from the right), joins Aruba government officials for a ceremonial ribbon cutting to mark the carrier's first-ever flight to the island on July 1, 2014.
26 / 35
The arrival of Southwest to Aruba was a big story for the local media.
27 / 35
Passengers play along to a beach theme while awaiting Southwest's first-ever international flights to depart BWI airport on July 1, 2014, for Aruba and Jamaica.
28 / 35
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers (left), presents a model Southwest 737 to an Aruba ministry to celebrate Southwest's arrival to Aruba.
29 / 35
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, does her best to slice an intricate ceremonial cake in the shape of a Southwest 737 Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014.
30 / 35
Caribbean-themed musical performers were on hand at BWI on July 1, 2014, to help create atmosphere for Southwest’s first international flights -- bound for Aruba, Jamaica and the Bahamas.
31 / 35
This Aruba mascot – seen at Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014 -- welcomes fliers with a traditional Aruban greeting.
32 / 35
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, talks at a press event at Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014.
33 / 35
Southwest Flight 1804 – Southwest’s first-ever international departure – flies over the Atlantic off the coast of the Carolinas on July 1, 2014, on its way from BWI airport to Aruba
34 / 35
Southwest passengers queue up at BWI to board Flight 1804 to Aruba on July 1, 2014. It was Southwest’s first-ever international flight.
35 / 35
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, speaks to Aruban media after Flight 1804 – Southwest’s first-ever international flight – landed in Aruba on July 1, 2014.

Washington Reagan National-Providence

Cheapest Southwest fare available: $98 (some availability)

Notable rivals’ fares: $98 American

Dates searched: Jan. 24-28

San Francisco-Los Angeles

Cheapest Southwest fare available: $98 (high availability)

Notable rivals’ fares: $98 on Alaska, American, Delta and United

Dates searched: Nov. 29-Dec. 3

Phoenix-San Diego

Cheapest Southwest fare available: $98 (high availability)

Notable rivals’ fares: $98 on American

Dates searched: Jan. 17-21

Baltimore-Boston

Southwest fare: $98 (multiple flights)

Notable rivals’ fares (nonstop): Spirit, $103; JetBlue $135

Notable rivals’ fares (connecting): Delta, $124

Dates searched: Jan. 24-28

Minneapolis/St. Paul-Chicago

Cheapest Southwest fare available: $98 (low/moderate availability)

Notable rivals’ fares: $98 on United; $127 Delta

Dates searched: Nov. 29-Dec. 1

Dallas-Houston

Cheapest Southwest fare available: $98 (moderate/high availability

Notable rivals’ fares: $147 American

Dates searched: Jan. 10-14

Oakland-Los Angeles

Cheapest Southwest fare available: $98 (moderate availability)

Notable rivals’ fares: $105 on Spirit

Dates searched: Jan. 10-14

31 COOL AVIATION PICS: Planespotting at LAX

#avgeek photo gallery: 31 cool shots from LAX
01 / 31
Tails of airlines from across the world are readied for their next flight at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
02 / 31
A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
03 / 31
Workers load an AirBridgeCargo Boeing 747-8F freighter at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
04 / 31
Raytheon's unusual Boeing 727-200, nicknamed VooDoo One, makes an appearance at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
05 / 31
A China Southern Boeing 777 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 24, 2017.
06 / 31
A Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
07 / 31
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
08 / 31
An Alitalia Boeing 777-200 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
09 / 31
A United Airlines Boeing 737-800 taxies out from T7 at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
10 / 31
A ramp worker preps a Thomas Cook Airbus A330 for departure at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
11 / 31
Lufthansa's long Airbus A340-600 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
12 / 31
A Lufthansa Airbus A380 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 24, 2017.
13 / 31
Parking lots full of rental cars reflect off of a landing American Airlines Boeing 787-9 at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 24, 2017.
14 / 31
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
15 / 31
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
16 / 31
A Saudi Arabian Boeing 777 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
17 / 31
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
18 / 31
An Air China Boeing 777 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
19 / 31
A Virgin America Airbus A320 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
20 / 31
A United Airlines Airbus A320 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
21 / 31
A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
22 / 31
An American Eagle CRJ-700 taxis to the terminal after landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
23 / 31
A Hawaiian Air Airbus A330 takes off for Honolulu from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
24 / 31
A Hawaiian Air Airbus A330 takes off for Honolulu from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
25 / 31
A Turkish Airlines Boeing 777-300 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
26 / 31
An American Eagle Embraer E170 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
27 / 31
A Norwegian Air Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
28 / 31
A China Southern Airbus A380 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
29 / 31
An Aeroflot Boeing 777-300 takes off for Moscow from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
30 / 31
An Air China Boeing 787-9 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 24, 2017.
31 / 31
An Air Berlin Airbus A330 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept.. 24, 2017.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
