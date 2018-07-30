WASHINGTON – Ron Dellums, a former Democratic congressman and one of the founders of the Congressional Black Caucus, died early Monday. He was 82.

Ron Dellums, a former mayor of Oakland and founder of the Congressional Black Caucus, died early Monday.

PAUL SAKUMA, AP

Dellums, a liberal from California, was one of 13 black lawmakers to form the Congressional Black Caucus in 1971. He served in Congress from 1971 to 1999.

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., who is serving in Dellums' old seat, said the congressman's contributions to the district, the nation and the world are "too innumerable to count."

"I feel blessed to have called Congressman Dellums my dear friend, predecessor, and mentor," said Lee, also a member of the Congressional Black Caucus. "I will miss him tremendously, and I will hold dear to my heart the many lessons I learned from this great public servant."

"His work for his community and his work for the caucus will be missed,'' the Congressional Black Caucus tweeted Monday. "Thank you for your contributions and selfless service."

Oakland Mayor Ron Dellums poses for a portrait in the rotunda at City Hall in Oakland, Calif., March 12, 2009.

Eric Risberg, AP

Dellums led the caucus from 1989 to 1991. The caucus now has a record 48 members.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi and a caucus member, called Dellums a "true statesman."

Thompson, who worked with Dellums on the push to end apartheid in South Africa, said the former congressman also worked to focus attention on issues in Africa in general. Dellums proposed legislation to impose tough sanctions against South Africa.

"He was not one to shun an issue because it was controversial," Thompson said in an interview Monday. "He was clearly a very, very progressive member of Congress and on those issues … He could be against war and chair the Armed Services Committee."

Dellums, an outspoken anti-war critic, was the first African-American to serve as chairman the powerful Armed Services Committee.

"He could be against war. He could also serve as champion and chairman of the military," said Thompson. "He saw peace as the option versus war, but nonetheless as an elected official he would be just as much a champion for our military."

Dellums was also well-known as an advocate for minorities and poor people.

The late Rep. Ron Dellums, D-Cal., right, met with President Clinton and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus June 20, 1996 in the Cabinet Room of the White House. At left is Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. who replaced Kweisi Mfume.

RUTH FREMSON, Associated Press

At the age of 70, Dellums was elected mayor of Oakland, Calif., where he served from 2007 to 2011.

Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, a fellow Californian, called Dellums a "progressive hero and outstanding leader."

"Ron was driven by an unwavering commitment to progress and opportunity for all throughout his life and career," Pelosi said in a statement. "Ron fought for and won bold investments in education, community development and public safety."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com