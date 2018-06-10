First look: Inside Symphony of the Seas, world's biggest cruise ship

1. Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas. Unveiled in March 2018, the 18-deck-high vessel measures 228,081 tons and can carry up to 6,680 passengers at full capacity.

Royal Caribbean is throwing itself a blow-out anniversary party, and you're all invited.

The Miami-based cruise giant has revealed plans for a "50 Years Bold Birthday Cruise" to celebrate its 50th anniversary, which is taking place this year.

Kicking off in Miami on November 2, 2019, the one-week voyage will take place on Royal Caribbean's new Symphony of the Seas — the world's largest cruise ship.

Billed as the "biggest, boldest birthday party ever," the cruise will feature special events and surprise performers, according to the line. It'll also include a stop at Royal Caribbean's soon-to-be-revamped private island, CocoCay.

Royal Caribbean was founded in 1968 by a trio of Norwegian shipping companies. Its first ship, Song of Norway, began sailing in 1970.

From simple beginnings, Royal Caribbean has grown into the largest cruise line in the world by ship capacity and is known for the biggest, most amenity-filled vessels in the industry. It now operates 25 ships, seven of which rank among the ten biggest cruise vessels in the world.

Unveiled in March, the 228,081-ton Symphony of the Seas is built on the same platform as Royal Caribbean's 2-year-old Harmony of the Seas, the previous size leader in cruising. But it eclipses its sibling by more than 1,000 tons and offers several new features.

Among the additions are a first-of-its-kind, two-deck-high family suite with a slide between floors, a revamped Boardwalk amusement area, a new laser tag attraction and a new-for-Royal Caribbean seafood restaurant. Symphony also has more cabins than Harmony.

Symphony can hold up to 6,680 passengers and sails with a crew of 2,200, meaning that on busy weeks it could be home to nearly 9,000 people.

