It looks like Sacha Baron Cohen has a President Trump-related project up his sleeves.

The actor and comedian posted a video to Twitter Wednesday titled "A Message from Donald J. Trump." The doctored video shows Trump sharing his message about "third-rate character" Cohen as Cohen's face glides across the screen.

“I only wish he had been punched in the face so many times right now he would be in the hospital,” Trump says. "It was disgraceful. He otta be fired immediately."

The clip of Trump was originally shared in 2012 in response to Cohen pulling a publicity stunt at the Oscars for his film "The Dictator" in which he poured ashes over Ryan Seacrest.

He continued, "Sacha Baron Cohen, go to school, learn about being funny" as the words “Sacha Graduates Soon” appear onscreen.

The clip ends with the logo for Trump University.

A message from your President @realDonaldTrump on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/O2PwZqO0cs — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 4, 2018

People are taking the clip (which has reached over 187,000 views) as a teaser for an upcoming project.

Even his followers are getting excited, including Pamela Anderson, who tweeted her support.

I can’t wait for this ... all in good fun on Sacha’s part ... but the other seems sinister, cruel and over reactive.

definately demands a clever come back . I’m sure that’s exactly what’s coming. — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) July 4, 2018

This isn't the first time Cohen has done something Trump-related. The actor interviewed Trump in 2003 for "Da Ali G Show," where Cohen tried to get him to invest in “an ice cream glove.”

