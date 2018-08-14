A businessman using a smartphone in the back of a Taxi cab.

Getty Images

Once upon a time, if you wanted to start a small business, you needed a whole bunch of stuff. You needed an office or store, office equipment, staff and a website. Even when I started my own one-person business from my home, I needed an expensive computer and software, not to mention a printer, copier, and fax machine (it was a long time ago …).

Now, it’s possible to run many small businesses entirely from the one device you probably already have in your pocket – your smartphone. You can make sales, run payroll, manage your website, send invoices, process payments, do your marketing – all from the palm of your hand.

In the last few years, there has been an explosion of cloud-based, mobile apps (or mobile versions of desktop software applications) that make it easy to stay on top of most of your business operations right from your mobile phone. And that’s great for today’s small-business owner, because you’re more likely than ever to be on the go: meeting customers, traveling to trade shows, balancing work life with family needs.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

If you’re going to put sensitive data up in the cloud, take a few steps to protect that information. Be sure to research potential providers when it comes to security and privacy, looking at online reviews as well as recommendations from other small-business owners.

There are a few other must do steps to protect your data and devices if you’re going to run your business from a smart phone.

More: How to succeed in business without getting divorced

More: Keep your small-biz customers coming back

More: 11 secrets of small business success

• Choose reputable companies: With so many new apps coming out, it’s possible the app you choose today could be gone tomorrow. Tend to go with providers who’ve been around for a long time. They’re more likely to both be there tomorrow and to have the resources for high-quality security.

• Use passwords: Use passwords not just for applications, but for your phone itself, and make sure everyone who uses a business app on their phone also uses a password-protected device. And use harder-to-break passwords, not just the name of your oldest child.

• Protect your devices: Since your business is now based on your phone, protect your phone. Keep an eye on it, and treat it carefully. You might want to get a backup, just in case.

• Control access: Make sure that you, as the business owner, controls who can access your data, and when an employee leaves, be sure to turn off their access.

• Turn it off: You’re never leaving the office if you’re carrying your business in your pocket. But you need down time. So set aside device-free time every day.

Useful apps

I’ve spent time checking out some of the most useful apps for running your business on the go. Search for these at either the App Store or Google Play Store, download, and get to work wherever you are.

• Money management and accounting. Send out invoices, track time, pay bills, run payroll, track mileage and more: QuickBooks, Xero, FreshBooks, Intuit Online Payroll, Harvest, Wave, Bill.com, Shoeboxed, Everlance

• Payments: Receive payments instantly from customers. Square, PayPal Here, QuickBooks GoPayment

• Make sales: Turn your phone into your storefront and make sales directly to customers. Shopify, Etsy, Facebook, Instagram

• Scheduling: The apps take bookings and appointments, accept upfront payments, send clients reminders and more. Square Appointments, HouseCall Pro, Acuity Scheduling, Timely, Eventbrite Organizer

• Customer relationship management: Build, manage and keep track of customers, prospects and more. Zoho CRM, Salesforce, Infusionsoft, Insightly CRM, Apptivo, Method CRM

•Document storage and sharing: Store, share and access your files from any device. Google Drive, Zoho Docs, Dropbox, Box, Hightail Spaces

• Communications: Communicate with customers and manage your team back home. Skype, Google Hangouts, WhatsApp, Join.Me, Webex

• Social media marketing: Manage and schedule all your social media activities. WordPress, Hootsuite, Buffer, Crowdfire

• Graphic design: Edit photos, add text, create graphics and designs for your social media campaigns. Over, Canva

• Travel: Get the most out of your investment in business travel, from rewards tracking to booking to finding a great place to eat. Tripit, AwardWallet, Hopper, Kayak, LocalEats

•Newsletters: Manage and monitor newsletter campaigns you’ve created in advance on your desktop. MailChimp, Constant Contact, Emma, Aweber

• Website: Work on your site, view activity, manage your online store, write and post blogs and view traffic. Weebly, Wix, Strikingly, Jimdo

• Build your team: Find and recruit employees and hire independent contractors. Indeed Employer, Zoho Recruit , Upwork, Linkedin Recruiter

•Project management: Stay on top of projects and get things done with your team. Asana, Wrike, Basecamp, Teamwork, Wunderlist, Any.do

Rhonda Abrams is the author of Six-Week Start Up, just released in its fourth edition. Connect with her on Facebook and Twitter through the handle @RhondaAbrams. Register for her free business tips newsletter at PlanningShop.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com