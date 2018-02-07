First look: Inside luxury line Seabourn's new Seabourn Encore Christened in Singapore on Jan. 7, 2017, the 40,350-ton Seabourn Encore is luxury line Seabourn's biggest ship ever. 01 / 99 Christened in Singapore on Jan. 7, 2017, the 40,350-ton Seabourn Encore is luxury line Seabourn's biggest ship ever. 01 / 99

Add Seabourn to the list of cruise lines getting into expedition-style cruising.

The Seattle-based luxury cruise operator on Monday signed a letter of intent with a shipyard in Italy for the construction of its first two expedition vessels.

Seabourn said the two ships are expected to debut in June 2021 and May 2022, respectively. Measuring 23,000 gross tons, they'll offer all-suite accommodations and hold up to 264 passengers.

“This is a groundbreaking moment for Seabourn and for luxury travelers, who will now find a new standard of authentic yet luxurious expedition adventures in new and amazing destinations few people will ever see,” Seabourn president Richard Meadows said in a statement.

Seabourn is joining an increasingly crowded field of upscale cruise companies that offer expedition-style cruising — a type of cruising that involves small, often rugged ships with landing craft that can be used to visit remote and hard-to-access places such as Antarctica.

Luxury line Silversea, one of Seabourn's key competitors, already is a major player in expedition cruising with four expedition ships, as is upscale, France-based line Ponant. Ponant already operates five expedition vessels and has six more on order.

Luxury line Crystal Cruises also is getting into the expedition cruising space with a vessel on order for delivery in 2020, and Australia-based luxury purveyor Scenic Cruises is adding its first expedition ship later this year.

Expedition cruise pioneer Lindblad Expeditions also is expanding in the space.

Like many of the ships on order by its competitors, Seabourn's new expedition vessels will be built with strengthened hulls and other features that allow them to operate in the icy waters of Antarctica and the Arctic. Seabourn said they would meet PC6 Polar Class standards.

The new ships, notably, also will carry small submarines that can be used to explore underwater areas. The vessels also will sail with a complement of kayaks and 24 motorized Zodiac boats for exploring.

Seabourn said it would announce specific design and service details for the new ships beginning later this year. Details about itineraries and booking availability will be released in early 2019.

Seabourn said the first of the two ships will sail in the Arctic in late summer 2021, with a full winter season in Antarctica to follow.

