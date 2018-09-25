WASHINGTON – Sen. Ted Cruz was driven from an upscale restaurant Monday night by a crowd of protesters chanting, "We believe survivors." 

In a video posted on social media, a woman approaches the Texas Republican and his wife Heidi as they prepare to sit at their table at Fiola, an Italian restaurant in Washington's Penn Quarter neighborhood. She asks Cruz how he plans to vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, as the chant begins to grow in the background. 

"Hi. I'd love to talk with you about Brett Kavanaugh tonight," the woman says. "I'm a constituent. Love to know what your vote is going to be tonight. I know that you're very close friends with Mr. Kavanaugh. And do you believe survivors, sir?" 

Two women, Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, have accused Kavanaugh of past sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations. 

Sen. Ted Cruz leaves the hall after he and Rep. Beto O'Rourke debated at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, Sept. 21 2018.
Rodger Mallison, epa-efe

"Senator, I have a right to know what your position is on Brett Kavanaugh," the protestor tells Cruz.

"God bless you, ma'am," he responds. 

"Bless you as well, really appreciate you," she says.

The woman then says she is a survivor of sexual assault and mentions the women who have accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault. 

"I know that you're close friends with him, could you talk to him about that?" she asks. 

"Let's go ahead and go," Cruz tells his wife at that point. He rises and begins to put his coat back on.

In a second video, which has been viewed more than 2.3 million times, more than a dozen people are seen shouting at the couple and recording the incident on their phones as the senator and his wife try to exit. 

Cruz politely says "excuse me" as he tries to work his way through the chanting crowd and adds, "God bless you," as one protester waves a middle finger in his direction. 

"Excuse me, let my wife through," the senator says, turning back toward Heidi Cruz. 

A few protesters cheer and yell "bye" after Cruz and his wife exit the establishment. "We booted him out," one voice exclaims. 

A restaurant employee is then heard asking the protesters to "leave the premises." 

One protester asked Cruz, "Are you going to confirm your best friend, Brett Kavanaugh?"

"Beto is way hotter than you, dude," another shouted in reference to Cruz's Democratic opponent in his re-election fight, Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

