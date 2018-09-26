In one of its closest court-related decisions in history, the Senate voted 50-48 Saturday to confirm Court of Appeals judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

The approval mirrored the Senate's 51-49 vote Friday to limit debate on the nomination to 30 hours, clearing the way for Saturday's vote.

In the wake of sexual harassment claims against Kavanaugh, and an already clearly divided chamber, the vote was expected to be extremely tight. Here’s how his confirmation fits into the court’s history.

Forty-nine of the 51 Senate Republicans voted for Kavanaugh. One Democrat, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, voted with them.

Forty-six of the Senate’s 47 Democrats, and the two independents who caucus with them, voted against Kavanaugh.

Two Republican senators did not cast votes. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana was at his daughter's wedding. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she would have voted no, but did not vote as a courtesy to Sen. Daines.

Accusations of sexual harassment fueled speculation that Kavanaugh might choose to withdraw from the nomination. He would have joined a relatively short list.

Here’s a complete look at Supreme Court nominations decided by Senate vote throughout history:

NOTE Confirmations and rejections do not reflect Senate decisions made by roll call, in which representatives vote "yea" or "nay." Results are recorded as majorities without names or number of representatives voting.

SOURCE U.S. Senate, Supreme Court nominations, 1789-present; Congressional Research Service, "Supreme Court Nominations, 1789 to 2017: Actions by the Senate, Judiciary Committee, and the President;" Heritage Foundation.

