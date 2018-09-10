Epa Usa Senate Threats Pol Government Usa Dc
Activists protest as Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen (L) and FBI Director Christopher Wray testify during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 10, 2018.
WASHINGTON — Democratic senators grilled Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Wednesday about the detention of children along the southern border with Mexico that sparked widespread protests during the summer.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., said Nielsen’s assertion under oath that her department doesn’t detain children appeared in conflict with an inspector general’s report Sept. 27 that children were detained and for longer than the 72 hours allowed by statute.

The report found that 27 percent of the children detained by Customs and Border Protection in the Rio Grande Valley sector and 23 percent in the El Paso sector were held for longer than five days. In one case, a child was held in the Rio Grande sector for 25 days. Nielsen's denial of detaining children contrasted with pictures and video during the summer of children in chain-link cages at CBP facilities.

“Not only has CBP detained children, it has detained them for longer than is statutorily allowed,” Harris said at a Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee hearing. “How do you reconcile the IG report with your testimony?”

Nielsen said CBP processes children with medical screening and then transfers them to the Department of Health and Human Services. But because of the large influx, HHS sometimes isn’t able to receive children immediately, she said.

“It’s not detention facilities,” Nielsen said at her first hearing since the zero-tolerance policy focused attention on the issue. “We are not able to, under the law, put them anywhere else.”

The number of immigrant children who arrived alone or with relatives sometimes overwhelmed the government's ability to process and detain them.

“In order words, we do not have detention facilities at DHS for 10,000 children who were sent here unaccompanied – and their parents chose to do that,” Nielsen said.

During Nielsen's opening statement, about a dozen protesters stood to protest family separations at the border. The protesters remained silent, but some donned shiny blankets and some held signs that said, "Families Belong Together" before police ushered them out.

The administration is trying to complete a court-ordered process to reunite more than 2,500 families that were separated under President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the new policy in April, which required that all people apprehended trying to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border were to be charged with a criminal violation and sent to immigration detention centers or federal prisons to await deportation hearings.

Before, most of those cases were treated as civil violations. That change prompted the government to detain those parents in separate facilities from their children, due to a U.S. law and a 1997 court settlement, known as the Flores Settlement, that limits the detention of children to no more than 20 days.

The policy was widely condemned, and the president signed an executive order June 20 ending the practice. A week later, U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw ruled that the practice may have violated the due process rights of the families and ordered the administration to reunite them within 30 days.

By Oct. 5, 104 children waited to be reunited with their parents, according to the committee.

The committee released statistics showing that 2,654 children had been separated from their parents under the zero-tolerance policy. The panel said 2,337 had been reunited with parents, other relatives or family friends. The Department of Health and Human Services has 166 children whose parents were red-flagged or deported and wanted the children to remain. Another 47 children were found not to be separated, according to the panel.

“How long is too long to detain a child?” asked Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.

Nielsen said HHS detains children rather than DHS. But she said sometimes it takes longer to find relatives or sponsors in the United States to receive the children.

“In general, the answer is as short amount of time as possible,” Nielsen said. “I am concerned that we need to take the best care of them that we can, to place them with a family member or sponsor as soon as possible.”

The criticism wasn’t universal on the panel. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., commended Nielsen for caring for the children.

“You’re actually trying to be able to manage and provide care to kids that have not had care sometimes from their own parents, sometimes at all from anyone, for weeks at that point,” Lankford said. “You’re putting a positive face forward for America to be able to help provide care for kids who are in a vulnerable moment. I appreciate that.”

Separating families, immigration policy draws protests
Protestors clash with law enforcement outside the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La. Monday, June 18, 2018 after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at the National Sheriffs' Association opening session. Protestors were against the detainment and separation of immigrant children from the parents on the U.S. Border.
Luciana Villavicencio, 4, holds up a photo of her family on a cellphone during a press conference on June 18, 2018 regarding her father, Pablo Villavicencio. Ecuadorean Pablo Villavicencio was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after delivering a pizza to Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn, and was detained despite being in the process of adjusting his immigration status. His wife and two daughters are U.S. citizens.
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on Fathers Day outside U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station calling for the end of family separation on June 17, 2018.
Yu Mei Chen, wife of detained Chinese national Xiu Qing You, cries during a protest in support of her husband on June 18, 2018 in New York City. You, a Queens father who has been in the U.S. for nearly 20 years, was detained by ICE agents when he went for his green card interview last month and is now being threatened with deportation back to China.
A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents before being sent to a processing center for possible separation.
Central American asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation.
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on Fathers Day outside McAllen Border Patrol Processing Center calling for the end of family separation on June 17, 2018.
A woman carries a baby as immigrants are dropped off at a bus station shortly after being released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. "Catch and release" is a protocol under which people detained by U.S. authorities as unlawful immigrants can be released while they wait for a hearing.
U.S. Border Patrol agents take a group of Central American asylum seekers into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The immigrant families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation. U.S. border authorities are executing the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy towards undocumented immigrants.
A woman struck by a truck as immigration protestors blocked the street is checked out by New Orleans EMS outside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, where Attorney General Jeff Sessions was addressing the National Sheriffs' Association on June 18, 2018.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland gives a statement about family separation after visiting the McAllen Border Patrol Processing Center in McAllen, Texas on June 17, 2018.
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on June 17, 2018 outside U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station, calling for the end of family separation.
Border Patrol chief for the Rio Grande Valley, Manuel Padilla Jr., speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station regarding the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy on June 17, 2018.
A protestor dressed as Lady Liberty carries a doll, depicting a baby of color, as demonstrators march at the Families Belong Together March against the separation of children of immigrants from their families on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles. Demonstrators marched through the city and culminated the march at a detention center where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees are held.
A protestor holds a sign at the Families Belong Together March against the separation of children of immigrants from their families on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles.
