A horrific collision between a Greyhound bus and a semi-truck on an interstate in New Mexico killed several passengers and sent scores of others to area hospitals, authorities reported Thursday.

Breaking news.

Officers and rescue workers were on scene but did not provide details about how many people were killed or injured, or what caused the crash. Television footage of the crash site on Interstate 40 showed the front of the bus had crumpled after impact.

The truck was on its side with debris scattered over the highway and a nearby median.

Greyhound said the bus was heading from Albuquerque to Phoenix with 47 passengers.

“We are fully cooperating with local authorities and will also complete an investigation of our own,” Greyhound spokeswoman Crystal Booker said in a statement.

The crash occurred near the town of Thoreau. It forced the closure of the westbound lanes of the interstate and traffic was backing up as travelers were diverted.

More than 33 patients have been transported to local area hospitals with injuries, some are said to be in critical condition, ABC News reported, quoting authorities.

Christopher Jones said he got to the accident site just after the crash.

"I saw the tractor trailer flipped upside down the driver of the tractor trailer was on the shoulder just sitting there. So I grabbed my medical kit and grabbed a bunch of my gloves and got out there and just started helping people and it was a pretty rough site," Jones told ABC News.

Jones, who said he used to be a volunteer firefighter and EMT, described the scene as "one of the hardest" he's ever had to see.

CONTRIBUTING: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com