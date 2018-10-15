A San Bernardino County sheriff deputy attempts to lure a pig back home using Doritos.

A capture by San Bernardino, Calif., sheriffs didn't require handcuffs. Just a bag of Doritos.

The sheriff's office received a call about a pig on the loose. Not just any pig, but one "the size of a mini horse," as was described to them.

Two deputies found the pig — whom deputies gave the name "Smalls" — and figured out where he lived based on earlier phone calls.

This is where the chips come in to play. "They lured him back home with Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag," wrote the sheriff's office in a statement on Facebook. "They made a trail and he followed."

San Bernardino deputies posted their capture on Instagram. Officers did not specify whether the Doritos were Nacho Cheese or Cool Ranch.

