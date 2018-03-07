Rodney Smith Jr. is a mowing machine.

The native of the British island territory of Bermuda has cut lawns of various sizes in every state in the country. One of the biggest was in Vermont, where the founder of the nonprofit Raising Men Lawn Care Service said he used a push mower to single-handedly cut an acre's worth of grass in about two hours.

Rodney asked God to tell him his purpose. He found it when he saw an elderly man struggling to mow his lawn.

That's been just one stop in the second rendition (he completed the inaugural campaign last summer) of the 50 States 50 Lawns campaign, Smith's journey to cut lawns in every state for veterans.

The organization was born in 2016 during Smith's undergrad career at Alabama A&M. On his way home from school one day, he saw an elderly man mowing a yard. The man appeared to be struggling, so Smith decided to lend a hand. The rest is history.

See how Rodney is changing lives and lawns for military veterans with one small token of kindness.

Rodney Smith Jr. get help filling his tank from Ryan Younquist, 9, who follows after Smith and wanted to help when Smith came to the Mid-state on his project to mow lawns across America Wednesday June 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.

