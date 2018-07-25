McGowan hugs Tarana Burke (right) the creator of #MeToo, as she was being introduced to the stage during Fighting for Survivors of Sexual Assault in the Age of Betsy DeVos during The Women's Convention at Cobo Center.

Harvey Weinstein. Bill Cosby. Kevin Spacey.

No, there apparently is no shortage of accused sexual predators roaming Hollywood. And, while there are have been stories galore over the years about the creeps and their casting couches, it wasn’t until the #MeToo movement that women really were able to get the word out about the seriousness of the issue and, if not put an end to it, at least shine a light on it.

And that begs the question: Will there be a #MeToo moment for small business?

It is not an insignificant question: Just about half of all employees in this country work for a small business. While a “small business” is defined by the Small Business Administration as any company with less than 500 employees, the vast majority of employees work for companies with 20 or fewer employees, the Census Bureau notes.

Generally speaking, with regard to sexual harassment in the workplace and the potential for #MeToo-type incidents, these smaller small businesses differ from big business in that they tend not to have either policies or procedures in place for handling such actions. The reason for this is two-fold:

— First, the very nature of a small business is that it is informal and personal. When you combine that collegial culture with the fact that the person who would handle any such issue is the hands-on owner, the upshot is that few small businesses feel the need for an actual policy against sexual harassment. The owner thinks he (or she) knows what is going on.

— Second, having such policies and procedures is not legally mandated for companies with fewer than 15 employees.

As such, according to a recent CNBC survey, “A survey of more than 2,000 small business owners found that [while] half of small-business owners have a formal policy on how to handle harassment claims, at businesses with zero to four employees, only 39 percent had such policies, compared to 85 percent of businesses with 50 or more employees.”

Let me put my old lawyer hat on and suggest that if you are a small business without a formal harassment policy in place, it would behoove you to create one.

For starters, you want the women in your employ to feel safe, secure, and comfortable. A well-documented and shared anti-harassment policy and procedure does just that; it tells everyone that you have a zero-tolerance attitude towards sexual misconduct.

Second, the risks of not having such a policy in place as your business grows are significant. Indeed, financial, productivity, reputational and legal risks are all greater when you don’t have a formal anti-harassment policy in place. Should one of your employees become a #MeToo victim in your smaller workplace, the potential for upheaval in your office is great. Work will suffer, morale will suffer, customer service will suffer . . . you will all suffer.

And that underscores the issue of legal risks. If some creep in your office harasses one of your other employees, not only will your business pay the price financially, but it likely will legally too. Your business can get sued, or worse. The Weinstein Company filed for bankruptcy earlier this year in the aftermath of multiple accusations of rape and sexual abuse against its president.

So, sit down with your attorney and devise a sexual harassment policy and complaint procedure that makes sense for your company. It should include a simple, confidential process for reporting sexual misconduct and it should offer employees a process for managing the issue.

The bottom line is that your small business needs to take #MeToo seriously because your livelihood, and the safety and comfort of your staff, depends on it.

