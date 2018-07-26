Southwest unveils first new look since 2001

Southwest Airlines is aggressively plotting ways to boost revenue, but CEO Gary Kelly says three things are definitely off the table, at least for now: baggage fees, ticket-change fees and assigned seating.

The airline's hallmarks are free checked bags, no change fees and open seating, policies frequently called into question by Wall Street because competitors rake in billions of dollars for charging for those things.

The questions resurfaced on the airline's earnings conference call Thursday when Kelly teased about a "portfolio of new ideas'' the airline is considering to bring in more money. He called them "very handsome opportunities.''

Kelly provided zero specifics beyond saying they won't be introduced this year and perhaps not even in 2019. Hawaii will be a big focus for Southwest in 2019.

When pressed for details by analysts and reporters, Kelly would only say what Southwest won't do: mess with things that are working.

"I don't think we need to change the essence of what Southwest Airlines is to still find opportunities to drive revenues,'' he said.

MORE FROM THE EARNINGS CALL: Southwest says fares are down despite rising fuel costs | Southwest: Passenger traffic has rebounded after fatal accident

TODAY IN THE SKY: Is that seat taken? Southwest Airlines seat-savers drive some passengers crazy

CEO on Southwest assigned seating

"Let me be very blunt,'' Kelly said. "We are not looking at assigning seats right now. We are not talking about assigning seats now. And we're not talking about looking at it sometime in the future.''

Kelly acknowledged that Southwest's open boarding turns off some potential customers and said the airline's new reservations system gives it the capability to assign seats. And, as always, he didn't completely rule out assigning seats at some point.

"But we don't need it right now,'' he said.

Competitors have made money by charging fees for premium seats with extra legroom and other perks and for "preferred'' seats such as aisle and window seats near the front of the plane.

IN PICTURES: 30 cool aviation pics (story continues below)

April's #avgeek photo gallery

On baggage and change fees

"We are not thinking about bag fees," Kelly said. "We are not thinking about change fees.''

Southwest has introduced other revenue-raising measures in the past several years, however.

Southwest often touts itself as the fee-free airline but it brings in plenty of money from initiatives including EarlyBird Check-In, which was introduced in 2009 and raised $358 million last year. Passengers pay $15 each way to jump ahead in the boarding line.

The airline added an "upgraded boarding'' option in 2013, letting travelers jump to the front of the line at the last minute. Prices vary by route and other factors. The maximum price for the priority boarding was quietly increased this year. The fee on a Chicago to Phoenix flight this week was $50.

No updates on new Hawaii flights

Southwest provided no updates on a planned start date for its new Hawaii service. The airline previously has said it hopes to begin selling tickets this year and that flights could begin late this year or in early 2019.

Kelly and other executives said the airline's approval process with the Federal Aviation Administration is progressing as expected. The airline needs FAA certification to operate long flights over water.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Southwest Airlines says it will fly to four Hawaii destinations

TODAY IN THE SKY: Debut of Southwest's international flying goes smoothly

Southwest goes international: Scenes from its Caribbean inaugurals

TODAY IN THE SKY: Reno: The biggest little freight hub you’ve never heard of

Reno: The biggest little freight hub you’ve never heard of (photos)

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com